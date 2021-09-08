Which is the best high-end apartment for beginners to buy in GTA Online

High-end apartments play a major role in GTA Online. Once players hit level 5, they can plan and execute heists but only if they have access to a high-end apartment. These apartments are equipped with a planning board which is crucial for beginning a heist.

High-end apartments can act as great safehouses and some of these come with a garage that can store up to 10 vehicles.

This article explains which high-end apartment in Los Santos is an ideal purchase for a beginner in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Best high-end apartment to purchase for beginners

GTA Online has multiple affordable high-end apartments that players can purchase across the city of Los Santos. Players must maintain a few key factors while purchasing their first high-end apartment: location, connectivity, garage capacity and views.

Considering these factors, the locations where players can scout for apartments get whittled down. A wise decision at this point would be to look for apartments that are located in the middle of the city and in areas adjoining Pillbox Hill and Alta St. as they provide the best connectivity options.

The best high-end apartment for beginners in GTA Online

3 Alta St. Towers, Apartment 10

Apartment 10 at 3 Alta St. Towers in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This apartment is available for an asking price of $217,000, and is located at Alta St. right in the middle of Downtown Los Santos. As a result, it offers players easy connectivity to the airport and there is also a tram station right in front of the building.

View of Alta St. from Apartment 10 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The apartment offers stunning views of downtown Los Santos. Players will never have a dull moment in this apartment owing to the hustle and bustle of commuters and pedestrians right below on Alta Street. The apartment also offers a 10-car parking to store vehicles.

The 10-car parking garage of Apartment 10 in 3 Alta St. Towers in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

What also works in favor of this apartment is its close proximity to Ammu Nation.

Ammu Nation with shooting range near Alta St. in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The last and most noteworthy point: this apartment is the closest to the Pegasus delivery zone, which means that players using their services won't have a hard time getting their vehicles delivered.

Pegasus Concierge in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While choosing a high-end apartment boils down to personal preferences, this article explored the reasons that make Apartment 10 at 3 Alta St. Towers an ideal purchase for beginners in GTA Online.

Disclaimer: The views presented in this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's perspective.

