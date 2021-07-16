Top 5 high-end apartments for beginners in GTA Online

Apart from being cozy safehouses, high-end apartments in GTA Online also provide the opportunity to begin heists.

There are multiple types of safehouses available in the enhanced version of the game, but apartments are the most basic ones present in all versions. High-end apartments contain planning boards which are necessary to begin a heist, making them a necessary property in GTA Online.

After a player reaches rank 5 in the game, they can purchase apartments from the Dynasty 8 website. High-end apartments also include garages where players can store up to 10 vehicles. Therefore, these are some of the first properties that beginners require in GTA Online.

Here is a list of 5 high-end apartments in the game that are best for beginners.

GTA Online: 5 best high-end apartments for beginners

5) 3 Alta Street Tower, Apt 10

The Alta Street Tower comes with two purchasable apartments, and apartment 10 is the cheaper option at $217,000. This building has the closest apartments to a Pegasus helicopter delivery location.

A nearby railway station and an underground tunnel offer quick transport around the city, while Alta Street itself enables fast access to the airport. The price and location of this apartment makes it a great purchase for beginners.

4) 4 Integrity Way, Apt. 35

4 Integrity Way is located in such a location that players get easy access to all the businesses in GTA Online. Apartment 35 is the cheapest out of the three apartments, available at $247,000.

If a player buys a Terrorbyte, they can get to it quickly from this apartment since its spawning location is nearby. Upon exiting, the player's personal vehicle will spawn right outside the apartment.

3) Richards Majestic, Apt. 51

Many consider this apartment to be the best in GTA Online. It is centrally located, yet not too close to the busiest parts of Los Santos that are frequented by griefers.

It is close to most convenience stores, has a nearby highway, and also presents a great nighttime view of the city. All of this at $253,000 makes it an excellent deal for a high-end apartment.

2) Eclipse Towers, Apt 9

At $373,000, this apartment is comparatively more expensive than the rest of the list, but it is quite justified. The Eclipse Towers are located close to the Eight-Bit Arcade in Vinewood.

Since Arcades provide access to the Master Control Terminal, this apartment is a great location to manage all businesses in GTA Online. The garage position is similar to 4 Integrity Way, and personal vehicles also spawn close to the entrance.

1) Del Perro Heights, Apt 7

At $200,000, this is the lowest high-end apartment that a player may purchase in GTA Online. However, this isn't the only reason why this apartment is so desirable.

It is located near the Lombank West office, one of the best offices in the game. The Morningwood Cocaine Lockup is a purchasable MC Business that is also nearby.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

