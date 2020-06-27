How to sell your property in GTA: Online

Selling your property in GTA: Online basically means that you need to exchange it for another one.

Acquire the cheapest property available for sale to make a profit in the process.

Sell your property in GTA: Online (Image: YouTube)

If you are a GTA: Online player, you must already know that you can buy and sell properties in the game. If you have not sold your property before, then this article will guide you on how to do it.

The first thing that you should know is that selling a property is mainly done on the basis of exchanging. This means that if you want to sell a property in GTA: Online, you have to exchange it for another.

You don’t need to worry, as you can still earn money by carrying out of the transaction. How? You can exchange your building with some property which is really cheap. This way, you can recover the cost of your building and pay little for the cheap property that you are acquiring, thereby making a profit in GTA: Online .

Though unlikely, if you want to sell your building and acquire a more expensive one, you can pay the excess amount with the required amount of GTA dollars. Needless to say, if you are acquiring a property for the first time in GTA: Online , you have to buy it by paying the requisite GTA dollars.

How to sell property in GTA: Online

Selling a property in GTA: Online is basically procuring another property in exchange for it. Follow the steps below to exchange your property:

Go to the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website to carry out the transaction (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

1. Head over to the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website, where you can carry out various transactions for buying and selling properties in GTA: Online.

2. From the list that is provided, you can choose the cheapest property you want to buy, if you want to maximise your profit.

3. Now you need to choose the property that you want to sell.

4. Once confirmed, the excess amount will be credited to your GTA: Online bank account.