3 ways to purchase a high-end apartment quickly in GTA Online

GTA Online's economy can be extremely unforgiving for new players who didn't manage to snag the Criminal Enterprise edition. Stranded on the street with nothing but a single pair of clothes and a car, players are meant to work their way up the food chain and build their criminal enterprise in GTA Online from scratch.

A pivotal part of making it big in the game is having a high-end apartment to conduct heists from. Here are three quick and easy ways to scrounge up enough GTA $ to get that fancy high-rise apartment.

3 easy ways to make money for a high-end apartment in GTA Online

1. Weekly bonuses

Keeping an eye on weekly bonuses is extremely important in GTA Online. Every week, at least one game mode offers 2x GTA $, sometimes even 3x the money that players would receive without the bonus. Purchasing low/medium range apartments is not recommended as heists cannot be started from there.

2. Get a friend to give you a larger cut in a heist

If players are lucky enough to have a high level friend in the game, the easiest way to farm money is to ask them for an 85% cut of a heist. The Cayo Perico heist offers the best payout for a two-man operation. With the haul from a single heist, players can not only get a new apartment, but also fill their new 10-car garage with new vehicles.

3. Complete time trials

Time trials can pay out anywhere between GTA $101,000 to $104,000 per week for just a few minutes worth of effort. The icing on the cake is that most time trials don't require a crazy fast and expensive vehicle. You can accomplish the task even with a humble Bati 801 that costs just GTA $12,000.

Completing a one-time trial combined with the winnings of a 2x event will give players enough money for a high-end apartment in less than an hour.

