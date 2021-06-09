5 best high-end apartments to own in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online offers a wide range of choices when it comes to buying properties, and these are vital for stepping up in the game world.

One of the most basic ways to make money in GTA Online is through heists. A heist is only possible with a high-end apartment, which has a planning board for setting up the heists. As such, high-end apartments are one of the most important purchases a player will make in GTA Online.

High-end apartments also come with huge garages with space for up to 10 vehicles. Since buying vehicles is another objective for players in the game, the high-end apartment should be one of the first purchases the player makes.

Here is a list of some of the best high-end apartments in GTA Online based on their price, location, and other features. Also, penthouses and stilt houses were not considered for this list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which high-end apartments should you own in GTA Online?

1) Del Perro Heights, Apartment 7

With a price of $200,000, this is the cheapest high-end apartment in GTA Online. It is located very close to the Lombank West office tower, one of the best offices in the game, which can be seen from inside the apartment. The apartment is also quite close to the Morningwood Cocaine Lockup, one of the MC Businesses that the player can purchase.

While the view from the apartment isn’t that impressive, the price and location make it a very useful purchase for players who don’t want to spend much on buying a high-end apartment.

2) 3 Alta Street Tower, Apartment 10

At $217,000, Apartment 10 is cheaper than the two options available for 3 Alta Street Tower. Its location on Alta Street in Downtown Los Santos gives the player quick access to the airport. There is also a railway station just outside the apartment. An underground tunnel right outside the apartment is very useful for players in need of a quick escape.

3 Alta Street Tower is the closest apartment to the Pegasus delivery zone, so players using it to call in their air vehicles will find this apartment quite useful. Its proximity to the Ammunation store with the shooting range allows players a good opportunity to complete daily challenges.

3) Tinsel Towers, Apartment 42

It is the most expensive out of all the Tinsel Towers apartments at $492,000, but the view of Los Santos that this apartment provides is definitely worth it.

The updated interior of the apartment is also quite stunning to look at. It also has an efficient layout which makes it easier to move around inside. For players looking to have an aesthetically pleasing apartment under $500,000, this is the best choice available.

4) 4 Integrity Way, Apartment 35

It is not far from the office buildings on Pillbox Hill, and the player’s personal vehicle spawns right in front of them. The placement of the garage is ideal, and the Terrorbyte spawns quite close to the apartment, which is a huge plus for grinders.

This apartment is perfectly located, and the player gets all the businesses near them. If a player does not own an arcade, this is the most useful apartment to manage all the businesses. At $247,000, it is quite a reasonable purchase in GTA Online.

5) Eclipse Towers, Apartment 9

Since the Arcades and the Master Control Terminal came up after the Diamond Casino Heist DLC, players who buy an arcade in GTA Online can now manage all of their businesses from a single place: the Master Control Terminal. The Eclipse Towers is near an Arcade Business where players can find such a terminal.

The cheapest apartment in The Eclipse Towers is Apartment 9, which comes at a price of $373,000. The player's personal vehicle spawns exactly near them, and the garage door is also close to the entrance. For all the players who want to grind easier and resupply their businesses efficiently, the Eclipse Towers is the best-located apartment in GTA Online.

Edited by Shaheen Banu