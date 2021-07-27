Top 5 heists that take the least amount of time in GTA Online

There are numerous heists that players can attempt in GTA Online to earn a large amount of money. Some of these can take hours to complete, while others only take a few minutes.

Heists were one of GTA 5's most well-received features. GTA Online introduced its own set of heists with the Heists update, and the list expanded with further updates. The first set of heists are comparatively shorter as they can be completed within 30 minutes to an hour.

Some later updates, such as The Doomsday Heist, The Diamond Casino Heist and The Cayo Perico Heist, contain only one heist. These are quite long as they are divided into several complicated stages.

This article lists some of the fastest heists in GTA Online, ranked according to the approximate time taken to finish them.

GTA Online: 5 of the shortest heists in the game

#5 - The Humane Labs Raid

Approximate time taken: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Rewards:

Easy - $270,000

Normal - $540,000

Hard - $675,000

The Humane Labs Raid is definitely an interesting heist, and this makes it the longest one on this list. It involves several sections that almost seem to imitate the Splinter Cell series. However, it also includes the over-the-top craziness found in GTA Online, making multiple playthroughs worthwhile.

#4 - Series A Funding

Approximate time taken: 1 hour and 7 minutes

Rewards:

Easy - $202,000

Normal - $404,000

Hard - $505,000

This is one heist that GTA Online players would complete once and never look back to. Not only is it one of the longer heists in the Heists update, but it also doesn't pay well.

#3 - The Pacific Standard Job

Approximate time taken: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Rewards:

Easy - $500,000

Normal - $1,000,000

Hard - $1,250,000

The Pacific Standard Job doesn't take much time to complete, but it isn't very short either. However, the rewards offered for this heist make it the best choice for grinding in GTA Online.

#2 - The Prison Break

Approximate time taken: Less than 1 hour

Rewards:

Easy - $200,000

Normal - $400,000

Hard - $500,000

This heist seems to be the most interesting one on paper, but gameplay-wise, it is quite different. The flawed stealth mechanics of GTA Online make infiltrating the prison a frustrating affair.

The rewards are not very impressive, but it's reasonable as it doesn't take much time to complete the heist.

#1 - The Fleeca Job

Approximate time taken: Less than 30 minutes

Rewards:

Easy - $57,500

Normal - $115,000

Hard - $143,750

The Fleeca Job is the first heist that players can do in GTA Online. Apart from being the fastest heist in the game, it is also the easiest. This mission exists as a sort of tutorial for beginners, and the rewards aren't very impressive.

However, it unlocks the Trade Price for the Armored Kuruma, one of the best vehicles a beginner can have in the game.

