All Hao's Special Works performance upgrade costs in GTA Online

The Weaponized Ignus is one of the more expensive new vehicles in GTA Online that uses Hao's Special Works' performance upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 19, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Feature

Nine vehicles have performance upgrades available through Hao's Special Works in GTA Online. All nine of them get substantial speed buffs, making their overall top speed the best out of any land-based vehicle in the game. Naturally, some players will want to know the prices of these Hao's Special Works' performance upgrades:

  • Bravado Banshee: $1,840,000
  • Coil Cyclone II: $475,000
  • Imponte Arbiter GT: $375,000
  • Grotti Turismo Classic: $897,000
  • Karin S95: $525,000
  • Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: $500,000
  • Pfister Astron Custom: $395,000
  • Shitzu Hakuchou Drag: $1,450,000
  • Übermacht Sentinel XS: $1,305,300

Note: Those prices are solely for Hao's Special Works upgrades. GTA Online players also need to know that each vehicle has a separate purchase price.

Every Hao's Special Works performance upgrade cost in GTA Online (as of March 2022)

Hao's Special Works is exclusive to the next-gen version of GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will unlock this feature by completing Hao's Time Trial (of 8:10), with veteran players who transferred their account over also getting an upgraded Karin S95 for free. Hao sents a text message to players who log in about this Time Trial, so it's easy to know where to go to start it (in Vinewood).

Hao's Special Works auto shop is located inside the LS Car Meet, which is in Cypress Flats. The only requirement to use it is clearing the aforementioned Time Trial. The time limit in it isn't too strict, so competent drivers should easily be able to beat it in GTA Online.

List of all eligible vehicles for Hao's Special Works in GTA Online

The Bravado Banshee is an old GTA Online car that can be upgraded at Hao's Special Works (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is what gamers should know about the Bravado Banshee:

  • Price of the vehicle: $105,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $1,840,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Coil Cyclone II:

  • Price of the vehicle: $2,250,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $475,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Imponte Arbiter GT:

  • Price of the vehicle: $1,580,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $375,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Grotti Turismo Classic:

  • Price of the vehicle: $705,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $897,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h)
The Karin S95 is one of the new vehicles in GTA Online that can utilize Hao's Special Works' performance upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is what gamers should know about the Karin S95:

  • Price of the vehicle: $1,995,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $525,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus:

  • Price of the vehicle: $3,245,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $500,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Pfister Astron Custom:

  • Price of the vehicle: $1,720,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $395,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag:

  • Price of the vehicle: $976,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $1,450,000
  • Normal Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h)

This is what gamers should know about the Übermacht Sentinel XS:

  • Price of the vehicle: $60,000
  • Price of the upgrades: $1,305,300
  • Normal Top Speed: 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h)
  • Top Speed with the upgrades: 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h)
