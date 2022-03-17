Ranking all HSW cars from GTA Online next-gen according to speed

The next-gen version of GTA Online (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) is now available worldwide. The version comes with exclusive graphical features like 4K resolution and 60 FPS, as well as additions like Hao Special Works.
Hao Special Works (HSW) is a vehicle workshop located within the LS Car Meet. For now, Hao can upgrade nine cars, five of which are brand-new next-gen exclusive vehicles.
This article ranks all these vehicles according to top speed.
Note: All vehicle top speeds have been tested and posted by Broughy1322.
All HSW cars in GTA Online next-gen ranked based on top speed
9) Pfister Astron Custom
The Pfister Astron Custom is one of the new exclusive vehicles that were added to the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online.
The non-HSW variant can hit a top speed of 192 kmph (119.3 mph). After transformations and upgrades, it can easily cross 220.5 kmph (137 mph).
8) Ubermacht Sentinel XS
The Ubermacht Sentinel XS is one of the pre-existing cars in GTA Online that is eligible for a HSW upgrade.
HSW transformations and performance upgrades help the Ubermacht Sentinel XS touch 221.8 kmph (137.8 mph). This car narrowly beats the new Astron.
7) Coil Cyclone 2
The Coil Cyclone 2 is among the new and exclusive cars added to the next-gen GTA Online.
The non-HSW Cyclone 2 can reach a top speed of up to 192 kmph (119.3 mph), while the HSW variant can touch 227 kmph (141 mph).
6) Imponte Arbiter GT
The Imponte Arbiter GT has already reached legendary status in GTA Online. It is a muscle car based on the famed Pontiac Judge GTO.
The non-HSW Arbiter redlines at 181.5 kmph (112.8 mph). However, the HSW variant is better, with a top speed of 227.3 kmph (141.3 mph). It beats the Coil Cyclone 2 by mere decimals.
5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is the only weaponized vehicle that is eligible for HSW upgrades right now. The car has a mounted minigun and can be used in races.
The non-HSW Pegassi Weaponized Ignus has the same top speed as the regular variant in the game. The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus clocks in at a speed of 235.3 kmph (146.3 mph) after Hao's modifications.
4) Grotti Turismo Classic
The Grotti Turismo Classic is the only Classic Sports Car to feature on Hao's Special Works.
Hao even lets players do an exhibition lap with the car. This rewards players with a future HSW transformation for free.
The Grotti Turismo Classic, after Hao's Midas Touch, can reach a top speed of up to 242.3 kmph (150.5 mph).
3) Bravado Banshee
Bravado Banshee fans are lucky as this car also has a Benny's custom variant. The HSW upgrade on the Banshee helps the car hit a top speed of 246.3 kmph (153 mph).
Strangely enough, the HSW variant that is classified as a Sports Car in GTA Online is faster than the Banshee 900R (Benny's variant) that is classified as a Super Car.
2) Karin S95
The Karin S95 is based on the real-life Toyota GR 86 and is a long-requested addition to GTA Online. The non-HSW S95 can hit a top speed of 186 kmph (115.5).
After Hao waves his magic wand, the Karin S95 can reach a blistering speed of up to 250.3 kmph (155.5 mph).
1) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag comes in at the number one spot as it can hit a top speed of 253.5 kmph (157.7 mph).
This is the only HSW-eligible motorbike in GTA Online.
GTA Online HSW vehicles class-wise ranking (top speed)
- Pfister Astron Custom - 1st in SUVs
- Karin S95 - 1st in Sports
- Coil Cyclone 2 - 2nd in Supers
- Imponte Arbiter GT - 1st in Mucles
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 1st in Supers
- Grotti Turismo Classic - 1st in Classics
- Ubermacht Sentinel XS - 1st in Coupes
- Bravado Banshee - 2nd in Sports
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - 2nd in MCs