Ranking all HSW cars from GTA Online next-gen according to speed

The next-gen version of GTA Online (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) is now available worldwide. The version comes with exclusive graphical features like 4K resolution and 60 FPS, as well as additions like Hao Special Works.

Hao Special Works (HSW) is a vehicle workshop located within the LS Car Meet. For now, Hao can upgrade nine cars, five of which are brand-new next-gen exclusive vehicles.

This article ranks all these vehicles according to top speed.

Note: All vehicle top speeds have been tested and posted by Broughy1322.

All HSW cars in GTA Online next-gen ranked based on top speed

9) Pfister Astron Custom

The Pfister Astron Custom is among the fastest SUVs in the game (Image via Rockstar)

The Pfister Astron Custom is one of the new exclusive vehicles that were added to the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online.

The non-HSW variant can hit a top speed of 192 kmph (119.3 mph). After transformations and upgrades, it can easily cross 220.5 kmph (137 mph).

8) Ubermacht Sentinel XS

The Sentinel XS gains a small bump to its top speed after the HSW upgrade (Image via Reddit/JoshuanPR)

The Ubermacht Sentinel XS is one of the pre-existing cars in GTA Online that is eligible for a HSW upgrade.

HSW transformations and performance upgrades help the Ubermacht Sentinel XS touch 221.8 kmph (137.8 mph). This car narrowly beats the new Astron.

7) Coil Cyclone 2

This is an electric supercar in the game which resembles the Rimac Nevera (Image via Rockstar)

The Coil Cyclone 2 is among the new and exclusive cars added to the next-gen GTA Online.

The non-HSW Cyclone 2 can reach a top speed of up to 192 kmph (119.3 mph), while the HSW variant can touch 227 kmph (141 mph).

6) Imponte Arbiter GT

The Imponte Arbiter GT has already become a fan favorite (Image via Rockstar)

The Imponte Arbiter GT has already reached legendary status in GTA Online. It is a muscle car based on the famed Pontiac Judge GTO.

The non-HSW Arbiter redlines at 181.5 kmph (112.8 mph). However, the HSW variant is better, with a top speed of 227.3 kmph (141.3 mph). It beats the Coil Cyclone 2 by mere decimals.

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

This is the only vehicle added to Warstock Cache and Carry in this update (Image via Rockstar)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is the only weaponized vehicle that is eligible for HSW upgrades right now. The car has a mounted minigun and can be used in races.

The non-HSW Pegassi Weaponized Ignus has the same top speed as the regular variant in the game. The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus clocks in at a speed of 235.3 kmph (146.3 mph) after Hao's modifications.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is the only Classic Sports Car to feature on Hao's Special Works.

Hao even lets players do an exhibition lap with the car. This rewards players with a future HSW transformation for free.

The Grotti Turismo Classic, after Hao's Midas Touch, can reach a top speed of up to 242.3 kmph (150.5 mph).

3) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee outperforms its Benny cousin after HSW upgrades (Image via Twitter/unka_)

Bravado Banshee fans are lucky as this car also has a Benny's custom variant. The HSW upgrade on the Banshee helps the car hit a top speed of 246.3 kmph (153 mph).

Strangely enough, the HSW variant that is classified as a Sports Car in GTA Online is faster than the Banshee 900R (Benny's variant) that is classified as a Super Car.

2) Karin S95

This was one of the most anticipated cars for a long time (Image via Twitter/TJ Marinelli)

The Karin S95 is based on the real-life Toyota GR 86 and is a long-requested addition to GTA Online. The non-HSW S95 can hit a top speed of 186 kmph (115.5).

After Hao waves his magic wand, the Karin S95 can reach a blistering speed of up to 250.3 kmph (155.5 mph).

1) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag comes in at the number one spot as it can hit a top speed of 253.5 kmph (157.7 mph).

This is the only HSW-eligible motorbike in GTA Online.

GTA Online HSW vehicles class-wise ranking (top speed)

All HSW vehicles pretty much top their class (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pfister Astron Custom - 1st in SUVs

Karin S95 - 1st in Sports

Coil Cyclone 2 - 2nd in Supers

Imponte Arbiter GT - 1st in Mucles

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 1st in Supers

Grotti Turismo Classic - 1st in Classics

Ubermacht Sentinel XS - 1st in Coupes

Bravado Banshee - 2nd in Sports

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - 2nd in MCs

