Why the Oppressor Mk II being nerfed is loved by the GTA Online community at large

Many GTA Online players love the idea of the Oppressor Mk II finally being nerfed after all these years. Rockstar Games, on July 7, confirmed that the controversial flying motorcycle would be hit by the nerf hammer soon and said:

"This update will also feature some changes that have been long-requested by the community — such as reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II..."

The company didn't reveal too much about the upcoming update, but that one piece of information was more than enough to please many gamers.

Why the Oppressor Mk II nerf in GTA Online is significant

Various responses to the vehicle being nerfed share a similar sentiment to the above tweet. That's not to say that every player is happy with the incoming nerf, but it's definitely a vocal majority. However, some players might wonder why one vehicle is so hated. Here is a short list of reasons why players hate the Oppressor Mk II:

A flying motorcycle is incredibly unrealistic, and this vehicle was one of the first futuristic ones in GTA Online.

It has an extremely low-skill floor for PvP, making it exceptionally popular.

Many griefers use it due to its aforementioned low-skill floor.

It's already exceptionally good when it comes to mobility, so it didn't need to be overpowered in PvP too.

This divisive motorcycle came out on August 14, 2018, and it's been ubiquitous in GTA Online for nearly four years now. Naturally, many players have grown to hate it in that time frame.

Homing missiles

The infamous homing missiles associated with this vehicle aren't available by default. To get those despicable missiles, players need to buy a Nightclub and then purchase a Terrorbyte with a Specialized Workshop. The whole process costs millions of in-game dollars, so it's not as if everybody can get them right away. However, Shark Cards and various moneymakers like The Cayo Perico Heist can make the whole process pretty easy, allowing players to get the homing missiles not too far into their playthrough.

After GTA Online players equip their Oppressor Mk II with homing missiles, they are free to use them however they please. These homing missiles are very accurate, although they are offset by a cap of 20 missiles, meaning players can't spam it forever.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer is a great counter to these homing missiles, yet it isn't available on most vehicles. Hence, the upcoming nerf is significant as it means that players won't be getting destroyed as easily as they did before, regardless of their vehicle of choice.

Countermeasures

The Oppressor Mk II can use Flares, Chaffs, and Smoke to try and protect its driver. The above video shows off all three countermeasures on various vehicles, but the effects are largely the same on this flying motorcycle. Either way, its countermeasures will be getting nerfed in the upcoming update, too.

Rockstar Games hasn't clarified how big these upcoming nerfs will be. Whether or not it will barely affect the infamous motorcycle or nerf it into oblivion remains to be seen.

