"They're finally doing something": GTA Online community reacts to news of Oppressor Mk II nerf in summer update

GTA Online players are mostly ecstatic at Rockstar confirming that they will finally be nerfing the Oppressor Mk II's homing missile capabilities. This motorcycle is undisputedly the most hated vehicle in the entire game. For years, it's been the primary vehicle of choice for griefers due to its easy usage and deadly results.

Rockstar stated the following in their recent news article:

"This update will also feature some changes that have been long-requested by the community — such as reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II..."

Fans will have to wait until the new major update comes out a few weeks from now. That said, they are more than pleased to see this piece of news.

The GTA Online community is pleased to see the Oppressor Mk II getting a nerf in the upcoming update

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews

“Reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II”



truly the end of an era. NEWS: Rockstar Games confirms that the Oppressor Mk2 will be getting NERFED in the next #GTAOnline update!“Reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II”truly the end of an era. NEWS: Rockstar Games confirms that the Oppressor Mk2 will be getting NERFED in the next #GTAOnline update!“Reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II”truly the end of an era. https://t.co/bcTewkdTIw

Out of all the balance changes listed in Rockstar's Newswire article, the Oppressor Mk II getting a nerf is arguably the most noteworthy. It's not as if having an easier way of accessing snacks and armor is bad. Likewise, doing Sell Missions in an Invite Only session is a big quality of life update.

It's just that many players utterly despise the Oppressor Mk II in a Public session. Those who don't know how to set up solo Public sessions will likely remember seeing at least one griefer trying to kill them repeatedly with this vehicle.

Certain new features, such as the Missile Lock-On Jammer, do curb the flying motorcycle's effectiveness, yet it isn't available to every vehicle.

Hence, this type of change is more general and relevant for all players.

Fan reactions are generally positive towards this change

ZovietBear @ZovietBear

Also @RockstarGames thank you for finally deciding to nerf the oppressor MK2 for the upcoming gta online update.Also #RedDeadFuneral sadly red dead online will no longer be getting updates. @RockstarGames thank you for finally deciding to nerf the oppressor MK2 for the upcoming gta online update. Also #RedDeadFuneral sadly red dead online will no longer be getting updates. https://t.co/mfQAnotIeP

Christian Bouchard @bouchardc2018 @_DarkSpace_



I wanna see what you thought as well. @RockstarGames It's good that they are updating GTA with the Oppressor in mind, but did you see what they were doing for Red Dead Online? In my opinion, it was beyond disrespectful.I wanna see what you thought as well. @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames It's good that they are updating GTA with the Oppressor in mind, but did you see what they were doing for Red Dead Online? In my opinion, it was beyond disrespectful.I wanna see what you thought as well.

Naturally, most fan responses are thanking Rockstar Games for this recent change. It's amusing to see the Crazy Frog on the Oppressor Mk II here, but the second part of the tweet is also bittersweet. Rockstar Games is no longer giving Red Dead Online any big updates, which is something that other players are not pleased to see.

Hence, the recent announcement by Rockstar Games did get a mixed reception. On one hand, seeing the Oppressor Mk II get a nerf in GTA Online is well-liked by the community. However, Red Dead Online barely getting anything in the future stings for some gamers.

Tuna Sandwich @tunasandwich300

Middlefinger in the face of all barcode noobs and noodhards.

#getrekt #lzz #haha twitter.com/tezfunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



- Reducing effectiveness of homing missiles & countermeasures on Oppressor Mk II



- Offering a more convenient way to access Snacks & Armor



- Ability to launch Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… Changes within the next #GTAOnline update- Reducing effectiveness of homing missiles & countermeasures on Oppressor Mk II- Offering a more convenient way to access Snacks & Armor- Ability to launch Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions Changes within the next #GTAOnline update- Reducing effectiveness of homing missiles & countermeasures on Oppressor Mk II- Offering a more convenient way to access Snacks & Armor- Ability to launch Sell Missions in Invite Only sessionsrockstargames.com/newswire/artic… "Reducing effectiveness of homing missiles & countermeasures on Oppressor Mk II"Middlefinger in the face of all barcode noobs and noodhards. "Reducing effectiveness of homing missiles & countermeasures on Oppressor Mk II"Middlefinger in the face of all barcode noobs and noodhards. #getrekt #lzz #haha twitter.com/tezfunz2/statu…

p @PrimeBogaerts Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v Nerfing the mark II oppressor and putting more support into gta 6 development this is good news twitter.com/rockstargames/… Nerfing the mark II oppressor and putting more support into gta 6 development this is good news twitter.com/rockstargames/…

Unsurprisingly, some players love that low-skill griefers will struggle to ruin another player's day. Rockstar didn't state how much they were going to nerf the Oppressor Mk II's homing missile effectiveness in GTA Online. Ergo, it could be anywhere from a minor nerf to making the flying motorcycle far less effective in PvP.

On a related note, some players are pleased to see that GTA 6 development is proceeding nicely (even if it is at the cost of Red Dead Online).

💀Geo🌈Toni💀 @Geo_Toni85

Oppressor mk2 NERFED and invite only for sell missions is gonna be great! Good news.

Plus, they're working on gta 6! Pretty cool news. Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v F's in chat for all Red Dead players but big W for gta online!!!Oppressor mk2 NERFED and invite only for sell missions is gonna be great! Good news.Plus, they're working on gta 6! Pretty cool news. twitter.com/RockstarGames/… F's in chat for all Red Dead players but big W for gta online!!!Oppressor mk2 NERFED and invite only for sell missions is gonna be great! Good news.Plus, they're working on gta 6! Pretty cool news. twitter.com/RockstarGames/…

Stefano Bertuletti @ist3f2008

The most amazing part of this new update i the power reduction of the weapons on the Pegassi Oppressor MK II @RockstarGames has announced a new update for GTA Online!The most amazing part of this new update i the power reduction of the weapons on the Pegassi Oppressor MK II @RockstarGames has announced a new update for GTA Online!The most amazing part of this new update i the power reduction of the weapons on the Pegassi Oppressor MK II https://t.co/j33lwJPbIW

These tweets tend to echo the same sentiments that GTA Online players have towards this change. However, some aren't as enthusiastic about the news, as is evident in the following responses.

Not everybody is happy with this GTA Online nerf

Tylarious @TylariousYT So if we can now sell in invite only lobbies... why Nerf the MK2 Missles? This only hurts the Money Grinder. Nothing will change for griefing. GTA Online is broken in its framework. Other things need to be fixed. We will have to wait and see i guess. #GTAOnline So if we can now sell in invite only lobbies... why Nerf the MK2 Missles? This only hurts the Money Grinder. Nothing will change for griefing. GTA Online is broken in its framework. Other things need to be fixed. We will have to wait and see i guess. #GTAOnline

Gem @stonecld316babe #gtav #GTAOnline #gta #RockstarGames @RockstarGames twitter.com/rockstargames/… Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v Whom in the community complained about the oppressor Mk2 missiles. Whomever did, you’ve wrecked the ease of missions to be completed solo, (if they have messed with the homing missiles that much) Whom in the community complained about the oppressor Mk2 missiles. Whomever did, you’ve wrecked the ease of missions to be completed solo, (if they have messed with the homing missiles that much) 😤😫 #gtav #GTAOnline #gta #RockstarGames @RockstarGames twitter.com/rockstargames/…

There is a genuine concern from some GTA Online players that the upcoming nerf could be too much, albeit for varying reasons. The first tweet here raises a good point about how nerfing the Oppressor Mk II will hurt GTA Online players trying to grind for money. After all, this flying motorcycle is great for general PvE missions.

They will likely find a new vehicle to grief with, and players worried about Sell Missions can already do it in an Invite Only session by the time this update goes live. The second tweet here also addresses how some solo enthusiasts will be negatively impacted by this upcoming nerf.

Ron @John_Scarce29



All they realistically needed to do to solve the mk2 problem was add an effective counter not nerf it.



They should’ve added a homing launcher mk2 with tracking on par with the Ruiner 2000 & it would’ve ended mk2 griefing in hours. @RockstarGames Regarding the oppressor mk2.All they realistically needed to do to solve the mk2 problem was add an effective counter not nerf it.They should’ve added a homing launcher mk2 with tracking on par with the Ruiner 2000 & it would’ve ended mk2 griefing in hours. @RockstarGames Regarding the oppressor mk2.All they realistically needed to do to solve the mk2 problem was add an effective counter not nerf it.They should’ve added a homing launcher mk2 with tracking on par with the Ruiner 2000 & it would’ve ended mk2 griefing in hours.

Some GTA Online players would have preferred more counterplay to the Oppressor Mk II rather than a significant nerf. This wouldn't have fixed every issue, but as of now, the debate surrounding the controversial vehicle remains prevalent.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the Oppressor Mk II getting nerfed? Yes No 0 votes so far