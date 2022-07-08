Rockstar Games to reduce major updates in Red Dead Online to focus on GTA 6

One of the most important pieces of Rockstar Games news is that they're focusing on GTA 6 and won't be doing any major updates for Red Dead Online. The latter part shouldn't be surprising, as it's been a huge talking point on Twitter in the past year.

Something like #SaveRedDeadOnline trended several times, and that's not even mentioning how players jokingly celebrate the "abandonversary" of the title.

The more relevant news is that Rockstar Games is focusing more on GTA 6. The game is highly anticipated, with millions wanting to hear more about it. Rockstar Games didn't announce too much about the long-awaited title, except that they are working on it.

Rockstar Games is prioritizing GTA 6 over Red Dead Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2



As Rockstar moves more development resources to support the next GTA entry to shape it into the best it can be and exceed player expectations.



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… #RedDeadOnline will no longer receive major themed content updates like in previous years.As Rockstar moves more development resources to support the next GTA entry to shape it into the best it can be and exceed player expectations. #RedDeadOnline will no longer receive major themed content updates like in previous years.As Rockstar moves more development resources to support the next GTA entry to shape it into the best it can be and exceed player expectations.rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… https://t.co/9lOvcqkbjt

The above tweet contains an excerpt from Rockstar Games' latest Newswire post talking about the GTA Online and Red Dead Online communities. It doesn't explicitly mention GTA 6 by name, but it does reference "the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series."

The basic gist is that Rockstar Games is pulling away resources from Red Dead Online to focus more on GTA 6.

Some players will understandably be upset by this news. It's primarily just more filler content for RDO fans. There will be new Telegram Missions, but Rockstar Games also stresses that fans are getting those instead of "major themed content updates like in previous years."

shane simone @ShaneSimoneReal So rockstar games officially just said we’re not updating red dead online because we’re working on gta 6. They actually said it. So rockstar games officially just said we’re not updating red dead online because we’re working on gta 6. They actually said it.

The game hasn't had a substantial update in nearly a year. Still, there is some good news in this recent announcement, as it allows Rockstar Games to focus more on one of the most anticipated games of all time.

It's unfortunate for Red Dead Online fans, who have been begging Rockstar for more major updates. By comparison, GTA Online continues to flourish with brand new updates and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

GTA 6 news

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Rockstar Games has been very quiet on GTA 6 news. There is an abundance of leaks on the matter, but most of them are bound to be fake. Unfortunately for fans, there isn't any credible gameplay footage or screenshots to share.

The tweet above was the first time that Rockstar Games mentioned that they were working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series. If one ties an excerpt from Tez2's previous tweet to this article, then it's likely that Red Dead Online had its development resources taken from them over the past few years to support GTA 6.

It would make sense if that were the case, considering how the former game hasn't gotten many major updates in the past few years. A crucial part of their recent announcement is that Rockstar has been moving more resources into the next Grand Theft Auto game for several years.

Hence, it wouldn't be unreasonable if fans get more substantial announcements in the upcoming weeks. Rockstar doesn't specify how long they have been working on it, only that it's been a few years.

