GTA Online summer update to expand on Executive, Biker, Gunrunner and Nightclub Owner criminal enterprises

Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners will all receive some form of an expansion in the next major GTA Online update. This piece of news is based on Rockstar Games' recent announcement, which states the following:

"In just a few short weeks, a new update is coming to GTA Online on all platforms that will expand upon the Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner — alongside a set of Contact Missions that presents the opportunity to be sworn in as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy."

There are several important tidbits of information in that passage of text:

It confirms that the next update is only a few weeks away. All platforms will get this update, not just the next-gen version of GTA Online. It confirms that the four aforementioned businesses will be expanded upon in some way.

Finally, it mentions what will presumably be a major plot in the upcoming update.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to the official announcement made by Rockstar Games, in case readers wanted to confirm the legitimacy of this news. It doesn't go too deep into what Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners get from this update.

It could be anything from more money to more features based on how Rockstar Games announced it. The player will apparently become a special IAA field operative, although the relevant benefits haven't been revealed yet.

The next GTA Online update

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- Expanding upon Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner.



- A new set of Contact Missions involving playing as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… Next #GTAOnline update- Expanding upon Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner.- A new set of Contact Missions involving playing as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy. Next #GTAOnline update- Expanding upon Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner.- A new set of Contact Missions involving playing as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… https://t.co/YRCmOjDfm1

It's an exciting time for GTA Online players, despite no mention of an official release date. "A few short weeks" could be two weeks or more, but it's hard to deduce the exact release window. Apart from that, players can also expect more in the game's future, such as:

A nerf to the Oppressor Mk II's homing missile effectiveness

Buffs to various activities' payouts

Allowing players to do sell missions in Invite Only sessions

"Specially curated seasonal events"

More bonuses and gifts

Community Challenges

Much of what has been revealed in this official announcement is notably different from what some leaks and insiders have claimed. It doesn't appear that players will get anything related to Michael or Liberty City in this update.

Rockstar Games is bound to release more official news in the upcoming weeks, so one should stay patient until then.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far