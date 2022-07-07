“As dynamic and unpredictable as ever”: GTA Online summer DLC promises seasonal events, bonuses, gifts, and more

Rockstar Games dropped a bunch of news in today's, July 7, Newswire post about GTA Online's potential summer DLC. There were rumors about what that could be, and it's worth looking at what Rockstar Games has confirmed will happen. Their most recent announcement covers both Red Dead Online and GTA Online, but this article will primarily focus on the summer DLC news for the latter game.

Rockstar Games has recapped how successful the game's launch was on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and said that they only want to make GTA Online, better. Shortly after, the company confirmed that a new update is arriving on all platforms that will focus on the Career Builder businesses.

This piece of news is pretty significant since some players were worried that Rockstar would only focus on next-gen consoles for their future updates.

The relevant careers that will be expanded upon are:

Bikers

Executives

Gunrunners

Nightclub Owners

These changes will apparently come alongside some new Contact Missions related to a special IAA field operative. The new story seems tied to a "budding criminal conspiracy," which is too vague of a synopsis to cover at the moment.

Rockstar Games then mentioned some important balances changes coming to the game, including:

A nerf on the Oppressor Mk II's homing missiles

A faster way to use snacks and armor

Allowing players to do sell missions in Invite Only sessions

The company is interested in implementing more changes based on player feedback.

GTA Online summer DLC news

The Oppressor Mk II is finally being nerfed (Image via Rockstar Games)

There will also be several buffs to cash payouts in a wide variety of activities in GTA Online. An example of this includes races, Adversary modes, and specific Heist Finales. It's currently unknown which Heist Finales will be included in this set of buffs.

And that's not all; Rockstar has also said:

"Plus, our continued commitment to specially curated seasonal events, additional bonuses and gifts, community challenges, and other surprises for players will ensure that Los Santos remains as dynamic and unpredictable as ever."

How "unpredictable" GTA Online will be after these changes remains to be seen. The bonuses and gifts mentioned could be related to anything, while the "specially curated seasonal events" are also unknown at the moment. The rest of Rockstar's announcement is tied to Red Dead Online, GTA 6, and Rockstar thanking the community once again.

