Current GTA Online update rumors (July 2022)

Several GTA Online players speculate that the next major update will be on July 19, 2022. The primary reason for this rumor is that the current GTA+ benefits expire on July 18, 2022. Normally, this membership lasts for an entire month, so ending randomly on July 18 has confused some players.

GTA Online usually gets two major updates a year as of late. It did receive the next-gen one earlier this year, but that was different from the traditional biannual updates in terms of new content. The only question now is whether the old-gen consoles will get this new rumored update.

When is the next GTA Online update? Addressing rumors

More semi-confirmation towards the update releasing on July 19th.



Not like we need more hints thanks to GTA+ event period, but the qalive branch is now receiving updates more often suggesting #GTAOnline Summer update is nearing release.

The above tweet includes a hyperlink to steamdb, which shows that GTA 5 might be getting an update soon on Steam. This is relevant since GTA 5 allows players to play GTA Online on Steam, although it doesn't necessarily confirm anything on its own. Rather, somebody like Tez2 uses it as supplemental evidence to other possible proof, like GTA+ bonuses ending on July 18 of all dates.

As of right now, there's no guarantee that the next major update will arrive on July 19. It's all just rumors that seem plausible. Similarly, there is no concrete evidence for what the next update could possibly be. There are certain leads that the update may be one thing or another, which can be seen down below.

Other leaked DLC for GTA Online

A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?

In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set. You can find the NPC assigned to the "Movie_Set" scenario between 7 to 11 AM in-game.

One update that many players think can happen in the future is one related to Michael De Santa. The voice actor teased the idea in the past, but the more relevant part of this rumor is that some data was found for something related to a movie set. Those who finished GTA 5 should know that Michael is in the film industry now, so that type of update would likely involve him.

Franklin returned to GTA Online last year to much acclaim. While not much is known about this supposed movie DLC right now, it is something that players shouldn't be surprised to see in the future.

Another supposed insider made several bold claims about GTA 6 and GTA Online. The latter part mentioned how Rockstar would add Liberty City to the game world, as well as the long-rumored Cops 'n Crooks game mode. He even went as far as to say that there could be 20 new radio stations, including something called Carcer Soul FM.

If that sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. That said, it's worth sharing all of the relevant rumors and leaks for the sake of news aggregation. Liberty City was rumored to be explorable back when the GTA Trilogy was first announced to coincide with GTA III's 20th anniversary, but that clearly didn't happen then.

Still, there is always a chance, no matter how small, that it could happen in the future. The last major update was back on December 15, 2021, which was over seven months ago.

The next update is due soon if the rumors are to be believed, although what it could be is anybody's guess. It could be any of the two leaks here or something else entirely.

