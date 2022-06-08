Michael’s voice actor from GTA 5 teases his involvement in GTA Online

Several leaks have recently come up referencing Michael's role in GTA Online, and Ned Luke has recently posted a tweet on the matter. Many of these leaks come from credible sources, so they were likely planned for the near future.

It doesn't necessarily guarantee that they will happen. For example, the Cops N Crooks update hasn't happened yet despite being leaked in the past.

At the same time, there is a chance that this leaked content will be happening soon. It doesn't help that Michael's voice actor from GTA 5 recently teased the idea by responding to an article on the matter. Fans who might be interested in seeing that response can check the tweet posted below.

It's just a simple emoji response. It's not groundbreaking by itself, but it is worth discussing what has been leaked thus far and what players can expect from the rumored GTA Online update. It is worth noting that the hyperlink in that tweet talks about what other leakers have found thus far.

The shrugging emoji can be interpreted in a number of ways, so it's looking into more concrete details (the actual leaks in this case).

Ned Luke (Michael from GTA 5) teases his GTA Online role on Twitter

A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?

In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set. You can find the NPC assigned to the "Movie_Set" scenario between 7 to 11 AM in-game.

Tez2's recent inside scoop is what got many GTA Online players talking about Michael's role in the upcoming update. Franklin recently had an update dedicated to him (The Contract), which even referenced Michael De Santa being in the movie industry to this day.

The first tweet shows off an NPC in one of the relevant locations, with the second tweet showing off some in-game files that go more in-depth into the subject. Not much is known about this movie-themed update at present.

The recent Vespucci Job Remix jobs referenced several old movies, so a whole update referencing the film industry wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

There is no current timeframe for when GTA Online players can expect this update. Rockstar Games hasn't officially commented on it yet, and there aren't too many leaks revealing more content about it yet. This game tends to get two major updates biannually, and there hasn't been a significant one this year apart from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports.

Fans of the game have speculated that Michael De Santa will appear in a movie-themed update, but no leaks credibly prove that as of yet.

