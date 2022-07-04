New GTA Online DLC might be released soon, here's why

GTA Online has been kept alive primarily through its regular content updates. This adds a fresh tinge to the game that is nearly on its way towards celebrating its 10th anniversary. For the last few years, Rockstar has been releasing at least two major DLCs every year.

This strategy has worked quite well in keeping the community engaged in the game. As a result, players can expect Rockstar to be following this trend this year too. If this pattern is to be believed, a new update will come out within this month.

Why GTA Online is very likely to get a content update soon

Insider information

Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 is often considered the most trustworthy source of information for all Rockstar Games titles. There is enough reasoning behind this belief. Most of his past claims and predictions have turned out to be true, including the prediction of GTA 6 being announced.

Lately, he has been hinting at the possibility of a new DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online to be released quite soon. As such, fans are naturally excited to learn more about the upcoming DLC. According to Tez2, if the latest GTA+ benefits are ending on July 18, it could mean a potential new DLC the next day. Additional content for the game is often released on Tuesday, which only reinforces this notion.

Other leakers have also joined in on the discussion with their own predictions about the update. Matheus Victor, a leaker who is mostly known for leaks about Grand Theft Auto 6, has also made some statements about GTA Online.

Matheus Victor's leaks

Matheus Victor has had a lot to say about Grand Theft Auto 6 lately, but it's not the only Rockstar Games title he has made claims about. He has spoken out about a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster as well as an upcoming update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

According to Matheus, the upcoming DLC will be bringing Liberty City back to the game. Players will have access to additional activities, such as a "Cops 'n Crooks mode," along with this map expansion. There will also be a featured fight between the protagonist and Don Percival, a significant adversary in GTA 5.

Just like in the previous updates, there will reportedly be 20 new radio stations too, including one named Carcer Soul FM.

July-August updates

Since 2018, Rockstar has been regularly pushing out major DLCs around the months of July-August and December. However, 2018 also saw the game receiving an update in March. This pattern changed a bit the following year, and since then, GTA Online only receives two expansions every year.

However, DLCs are still being released around this time, and this year is expected to be the same. On the other hand, players are already bored of playing the last major content update that was released back in December 2021. The Contract DLC attracted a large audience, but since then, GTA Online hasn't been grabbing as many eyeballs.

The maximum hype from a DLC in recent times happened last year in July with the Los Santos Tuners update. It worked primarily because the content was interesting, but it was also a significant improvement over a DLC released around the same time in 2020. Fans believe Rockstar will release another major content update around the same time (July-August) in an effort to repeat the success.

