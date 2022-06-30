Is GTA Plus worth it in July 2022?

July's GTA Plus membership perks are a bit lacking in some ways; however, they do offer some valuable benefits that players might love to use. The membership gives the player the usual $500,000 and other random freebies that are just fine, but the main draw of July's benefits is the 100% guarantee to get Diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist.

Diamonds give players much more money than Cash, Artwork, or Gold. Its max payout is over $1,000,000 more than the second-best option in Gold. Considering that Diamonds appear to be the rarest of the four possible vault content options, rigging their rarity to 100% is a huge boon for those willing to grind.

Note: These benefits only go up to July 18, 2022, making them shorter than average.

GTA Plus for July 2022 is primarily worth it for those who want to grind The Diamond Casino Heist

For a list of new GTA+ Membership benefits and instructions on how to claim them, plus to learn more about GTA+ Membership, visit the GTA+ website: GTA+ Members can claim a free Ocelot Locust sports car, a Penthouse at The Diamond, and more this month.For a list of new GTA+ Membership benefits and instructions on how to claim them, plus to learn more about GTA+ Membership, visit the GTA+ website: rsg.ms/a4836a6 GTA+ Members can claim a free Ocelot Locust sports car, a Penthouse at The Diamond, and more this month. For a list of new GTA+ Membership benefits and instructions on how to claim them, plus to learn more about GTA+ Membership, visit the GTA+ website: rsg.ms/a4836a6 https://t.co/Aqp86RRojY

Here is a full list of what GTA Plus members will get in July 2022 (specifically up to July 18, 2022):

$500,000

Shark Cards+

Free Ocelot Locust

Crash Pad Penthouse

100% Diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist

Lester and the Support Crew take 50% less from the cut than usual in The Diamond Casino Heist

40% discount on Penthouse decorations

Triple Daily Chip Claims

Free clothing items will be available as well, including:

Yellow Wireframe Bodysuit

Blue & Yellow Glow Shades

Session Glow Necklace

Yellow & Blue Camo Livery for the Oppressor Mk II, Half-track, and Revolter

Double cash on Standard Time Trials

4x cash and RP on The Data Leaks

The most noticeable benefit is that players will always get Diamonds from The Diamond Casino Heist, which pays the most. Likewise, they will be paying Lester and the Support Crew less than usual, meaning players will make an even bigger profit.

Is July's GTA Plus worth it on an overall level?

The Diamond Casino Heist is a great moneymaker if you have reliable crewmates (Image via Rockstar Games)

If members of this service plan to grind The Diamond Casino Heist, then it's absolutely worth it. This heist does require multiple other players, so it's best to have a group of reliable friends in this scenario. Relying on randoms will likely lead to frustration.

Apart from The Diamond Casino Heist, July's GTA Plus benefits aren't all that great. The 4x cash and RP on The Data Leaks (also known as The Contract: Dr. Dre) can get players a good amount of money as well, depending on which missions the player does.

The Crash Pad isn't the most expensive penthouse, so some players might be disappointed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers will also get the usual unremarkable rewards such as $500,000 and free clothing. Those benefits aren't good reasons for buying this membership, so it's worth looking at the other freebies. In this regard, the free Crash Pad can save GTA Plus members $1,500,000, while the free Locust saves them $1,625,000.

Unfortunately, there are no HSW upgrades once again. Otherwise, whales can rely on Shark Cards+ to get good value from this membership.

Conclusion

What the free car looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans of The Diamond Casino Heist and The Data Leaks will get plenty of cash for the duration of July's GTA Plus membership. The other benefits range from okay to forgettable. July's membership bonuses aren't bad if one is okay with paying $5.99 for GTA Plus.

Just keep in mind that these specific bonuses only last up to July 18, 2022. What might happen later in the month is currently unknown.

