Rockstar’s latest career opening indicates that GTA Plus is here to stay

Gamers who hate GTA Plus won't be pleased to know that Rockstar Games is looking for a Product Manager to handle that service. The actual service is only named once in the title, which is:

"PRODUCT MANAGER, GTA+ SUBSCRIPTIONS"

This new job position is from Rockstar New York, and it includes the usual corporate jargon associated with these career openings. Still, it's yet another confirmation that the controversial service will stick around for a while.

The only question now is how much this subscription will grow.

Rockstar Games is seeking a Product Manager for GTA Plus

It appears it'll be debuting on PC sometime in the future, per the job description.

It appears it'll be debuting on PC sometime in the future, per the job description.

This Tweet references PC players because of the first sentence in the image. GTA Plus isn't currently available on that platform, and there wouldn't be much of a reason to sign up for the service on PC if one only plays on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Given that it's just a job opening, there aren't too many specific details for gamers to get here.

Interestingly, one of the responsibilities is:

"Build software products to support subscription programs, executing various initiatives and product strategies through close collaboration with product leadership and business stakeholders."

Some gamers see GTA Plus as a greedy cash grab, so they might not be pleased to know that business stakeholders play a role in this new position. Curious players can check out the complete job details by clicking on the hyperlink in the Tweet.

What to know about GTA Plus

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

Plus, check out Guides for GTA Online Criminal Careers, Vehicles, Properties, and Freemode Basics, with more to come...

This subscription is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, and it costs $5.99 monthly. The rewards will differ every month, which will usually be:

$500,000

Something related to properties

Free vehicles and bonuses

Shark Cards+

Free clothing

Various miscellaneous discounts and bonuses

The first month's bonuses will end on April 27, 2022, when the second month's rewards will be available. It isn't currently revealed what players will get from it.

Typically, GTA Plus will renew itself automatically every month, so people who want to pay for it don't have to do anything extra. Those that wish to cancel will need to do so via the console store. They will still get the benefits until the end of the monthly rotation, but will need to pay again after that.

Many gamers dislike GTA Plus

Basement Face @Deadmortus @RockstarGames This is some of the greediest shit ever. Yall became the bad guys. @RockstarGames This is some of the greediest shit ever. Yall became the bad guys.

Calling Rockstar greedy for implementing this service is a widespread opinion throughout various social media platforms. Rarely would one find somebody actively supporting it and receiving praise for that opinion. More often than not, the vocal parts of the community overwhelmingly hate it.

This criticism has been prevalent since the service was first announced, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Some people used to love Rockstar and have become disappointed with their decisions in recent years.

Some gamers have hated GTA Online for several years, often stating that Rockstar Games has milked it for far too long. Hence, it's not surprising that some of them hate GTA Plus being a thing, as it inevitably prolongs GTA Online's success.

