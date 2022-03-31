Many gamers are, unsurprisingly, disappointed with GTA Online’s GTA Plus

Rockstar Games' latest GTA Plus will inevitably be a success, but that hasn't stopped some GTA Online fans from being disappointed with it. One of the main reasons is that it's yet another microtransaction introduced into the game (nearly a decade after the game was launched). It only costs $5.99 a month, but some players are bound to dislike it.

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms around, especially since it's easy to see people talking about the new service there. Gamers tend to be more vocal about things they dislike, so there is no shortage of complaints about GTA Plus (or GTA Online in general).

GTA Online's GTA Plus subscription is unpopular among a sizable section of the fanbase

Dirty-Tyler @RealDirtyTyler GTA+ is Rockstar experimenting with new monetization strategies at the end of a games lifecycle.Also trying to increase revenue quarterlies for investors. If you purchase it you are telling them this is what you want, and you are shaping the future of Rockstar's business model. GTA+ is Rockstar experimenting with new monetization strategies at the end of a games lifecycle.Also trying to increase revenue quarterlies for investors. If you purchase it you are telling them this is what you want, and you are shaping the future of Rockstar's business model.

Some fans have tried guilt-tripping others not to buy the new service. If the new subscription is successful, these types of gamers will likely dislike Rockstar's future business model even more than they do now.

However, one must wonder if GTA Online is genuinely at the end of its lifecycle. If that's the case, then GTA Plus could have some potential in extending it.

Dirty_Worka 💀 @Dirty_Worka For over 20 years I’ve bought bought everything R* produces, but even I’m not buying GTA+. Honestly surprised to see so many pics of the + content on here. Not hating, just genuinely curious why anyone, especially long time players, would buy it. For over 20 years I’ve bought bought everything R* produces, but even I’m not buying GTA+. Honestly surprised to see so many pics of the + content on here. Not hating, just genuinely curious why anyone, especially long time players, would buy it. https://t.co/ThdVTCcvu9

Many gamers have grown up living the Grand Theft Auto series and several of Rockstar's other projects. Naturally, a good number of them dislike Rockstar's latest business models. The above tweet is a good example of a devoted fan who is disappointed with the new service.

Portal Viciados @PortalViciados



It currently has over 28,000 likes and thousands of comments! The campaign we started on Twitter to boycott GTA Online is also having a huge reach on Reddit.It currently has over 28,000 likes and thousands of comments! #GTAPlus #GTAPlus Off The campaign we started on Twitter to boycott GTA Online is also having a huge reach on Reddit.It currently has over 28,000 likes and thousands of comments! #GTAPlus #GTAPlusOff https://t.co/895DQgVFFn

The most popular tweets regarding GTA Plus are often negative in nature. Not only that, but many of the lesser-liked tweets highlight various reasons why some gamers don't like it. The last tweet, in particular, is very interesting.

It features a popular Reddit post from the GTA Online subreddit, which is currently at 33.1K upvotes with over 2,200 comments.

SWEGTA @SWEGTA Please don’t buy GTA+. Please don’t buy GTA+.

Grand Theft Auto Out of Context @GTA_OOC



That is all. Hope everyone is having a good day!

Much love! Don’t buy GTA+..That is all. Hope everyone is having a good day!Much love! Don’t buy GTA+.. That is all. Hope everyone is having a good day! Much love!🙏❤️

The service's unpopularity online isn't just related to criticism or disappointment. Several tweets received hundreds of likes for merely telling others not to buy this subscription. It's easy to interpret why a person says that, especially since most Twitter users have been slamming GTA Plus.

One reason fans want other players not to purchase this subscription is that if it's successful, it could lead to more microtransactions. Similarly, some gamers have expressed their concerns that it will only prolong GTA Online's life longer.

That wouldn't be a problem for fans of the game, but there have been some fan theories in the past that its success has delayed GTA 6.

Karasu (new acc) @KarasuCorleone For anyone complaining about the size of GTAV, or on the PS5 having shark cards and GTA+ shoved into your face I would like to remind you of this 17GB version that has none of that shit and is only 15.99 on the PS3 Store For anyone complaining about the size of GTAV, or on the PS5 having shark cards and GTA+ shoved into your face I would like to remind you of this 17GB version that has none of that shit and is only 15.99 on the PS3 Store https://t.co/pZycHEzIKV

A few fans also like to think back to the earlier days when GTA 5 first came out. GTA Online's balance wasn't as chaotic as it is now, and there was no such thing as GTA Plus. Of course, it is worth noting that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online are offline now.

Ben @videotech_ GTA+ launches today.



I guess this new "era" for GTA Online begins sometime today. I expect things with this service to worsen over the year.



Really frustrated as a hardcore Rockstar fan this is even happening. GTA+ launches today.I guess this new "era" for GTA Online begins sometime today. I expect things with this service to worsen over the year.Really frustrated as a hardcore Rockstar fan this is even happening. https://t.co/fIyN1ZadUs

Still, many gamers have continued to become disillusioned with how the series has progressed in recent years. Some people found it funny when Rockstar Games parodied greed and laziness in other video game developers.

Funnily enough, fans see that Rockstar Games has become no better.

