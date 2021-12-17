Players react to GTA Online shutting down for the PS3 and Xbox 360

GTA Online servers have finally shut down for the PS3 and Xbox 360, leaving players to mourn its loss.

When Rockstar first announced a new online mode for the GTA series, console players were very excited. It was first made available on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in October 2013. By comparison, the PC version didn't exist until two years later. Of course, none of this could truly last forever.

Starting today, GTA Online is no longer available for the PS3 and Xbox 360. The original versions stopped being updated back in 2015. Due to hardware limitations, the game could no longer be updated frequently. Fans of the original GTA Online have reacted to the news with a bit of sadness.

GTA Online has finally shut down for the PS3 and Xbox 360, as players react to the event

Now is the time to look back at the original GTA Online. It was a completely different experience for those on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Here's a restrospective on what this game means to a lot of players.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the shutdown

NO WAY HOME = 10/10🕷🕷🕷 @ReeceNuttall_ GTA Online has now officially shut down on Xbox 360 💔



some of my favourite gaming memories were made on there :( GTA Online has now officially shut down on Xbox 360 💔some of my favourite gaming memories were made on there :(

Here is just one example of how many GTA Online players will miss the game, at least on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Some gave it one last shot, while others sadly didn't get a chance:

ᴘᴜᴛᴛʜᴇʀ ✘ @PuttherTV wow rip I wanted to stream gta online today on PS3 because I thought it was the last day before the servers shut down. guess i was too late :( goodbye old friend wow rip I wanted to stream gta online today on PS3 because I thought it was the last day before the servers shut down. guess i was too late :( goodbye old friend

It may seem rather silly, but GTA Online players put several hours into this game. PS3 and Xbox 360 owners were the first to get their hands on this game. Some of them are really unhappy over the shut down, given their support in the early days:

Eliezer Melendez @CMDR91YT @RockstarGames How about you do not shut down GTA online on Xbox 360 and PS3 It's a direct insult to people who supported you especially me I first pre-ordered on 360 and PS3 People still play online & it's constantly populated Do not shut it down if you do I will never support you ever again🖕 @RockstarGames How about you do not shut down GTA online on Xbox 360 and PS3 It's a direct insult to people who supported you especially me I first pre-ordered on 360 and PS3 People still play online & it's constantly populated Do not shut it down if you do I will never support you ever again🖕

Today was the last day to play GTA Online for the PS3 and Xbox 360. It's truly a bittersweet experience for these original players.

All that progress is gone for good

Jimmy @The_Panda_Kebab How to explain it.

GTA Online server for PS3 has shut down.

I played the crap out of it, to the point my online character was level 100 before I even had Franklin meet Michael (properly), in the story.

I have spent years with this guy, bought supercars.

I'm going to miss him😭 How to explain it.GTA Online server for PS3 has shut down.I played the crap out of it, to the point my online character was level 100 before I even had Franklin meet Michael (properly), in the story.I have spent years with this guy, bought supercars.I'm going to miss him😭 https://t.co/3gWhthQdKR

Unfortunately, GTA Online players cannot transfer their accounts elsewhere. Anybody on the PS3 and Xbox 360 will lose all their progress. The above tweet shows the sad reality of online games. No matter how much time is put into it, most of them eventually shut down for good.

skel @skellenaut I managed to get all my missing gta online achievements on 360 4 days before the servers get shut down



GGS I managed to get all my missing gta online achievements on 360 4 days before the servers get shut downGGS https://t.co/Fud6tEpTBj

Nonetheless, some players decided to go out with a bang. This player got all the necessary achievements before the servers shut down. That's a good way to go out for any GTA Online player.

It's truly the end of an era

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Details: GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021Details: rsg.ms/7431792 GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021 Details: rsg.ms/7431792 https://t.co/xn5GbMDkCV

Rockstar felt there was no reason to continue running these servers anymore. GTA Online hasn't been updated for the PS3 and Xbox 360 for several years. As a result, it led to a dwindling population of players. GTA Online would no longer be sustainable on these older platforms.

Nonetheless, GTA Online used to be a much simpler game than it is today. The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions didn't have flying cars or futuristic weapons. Players also didn't have multiple businesses to run. GTA YouTuber Badger Goodger best describes it in the following way:

"It was a relatively strange, almost calm period... It was a very basic version of the game, almost like if GTA 3 was turned into an MMO."

GTA Online for the PS3 and Xbox 360 was a very special game to many players. Those who prefer a more realistic playstyle will certainly miss this game.

