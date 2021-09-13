Are rumors of GTA Online shutting down on PS4 a hoax or the truth?

GTA Online has been perhaps the most successful online counterpart from the house of Rockstar Games. While players have been eagerly waiting for this iconic title to be released on the new-gen consoles, a rather unpleasant collateral question comes to mind:

Will the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online toll the death bell on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game?

Rockstar Games has recently confirmed that players can expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online by March 2022. However, players who do not own the new-gen consoles are wondering if the title will still be available for their consoles.

GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.



Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: https://t.co/ZO7N0i8S0w pic.twitter.com/gIrXn6fFQX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 9, 2021

Launching an entirely new version of the same title and putting it up for sale is apparently not sitting well with many fans either. However, this enhanced version of GTA Online will be a standalone title that features both the story mode and its online counterpart.

This is a huge scam and damn right know it! You could've just released a new patch for the game via backwards compatibility but no! Apparently you need more money in your pocket. — Ben (@videotech_) September 9, 2021

While a new-gen version of GTA Online is certainly exciting, the question regarding the validity of previous-gen versions remains.

Will Rockstar Games shut down GTA Online for PS4 and Xbox One?

As of now, Rockstar Games has not announced anything of the sort. However, it is still a possibility, and rumors regarding this are being fueled by the fact that GTA Online will be shut down on Xbox 360 and PS3, effective from December 16, this year.

Unfortunately, this also means an end to the multiplayer mode, as well as the website stats tracking via Rockstar Games Social Club on Xbox 360 and PS3. However, these consoles will still be able to run the GTA 5 Story Mode.

Furthermore, with the possibility of GTA 6 on the horizon, it does make sense for the title to keep moving forward and cater to the more advanced gaming machines. Also, with Cloud Gaming in the scenario, it is possible for previous-gen consoles to run an upgraded version of the title.

Currently, it is unclear as to the direction in which it will go. But given how Rockstar Games has come up with a standalone and enhanced version of GTA Online, it is conceivable for the title to become incompatible with the previous-gen consoles.

