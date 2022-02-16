Ocelot Locust in GTA Online: Performance, price, and more details

The Ocelot Locust is an open-top two-seater sports car in GTA Online that was added with the Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. It appeared during a week-long event called Locust Week.

This fun little unique sports vehicle is another proud member of the Ocelot car company family. The company is known for its impressive super cars like the Ocelot Pariah, which is thought to be one of the fastest cars in the game.

This article hopes to inform players on the features and details of the Ocelot Locust in GTA Online.

Why GTA Online fans love the Ocelot Locust

This is not the first time the Locust has appeared in a GTA game. The car was one of 30 cars added to GTA London, the second ever GTA game, in 1999. That's right, the Locust is an old 2D car. It has received a modern update and entered GTA Online in the past few years.

The Legendary Motorsport description of the car reads:

"The open-top, two-seater Locust pedigree goes all the way back to '69, and this is what you get after forty years of track testing: no roof, no windscreen, no windows, no compromises and no interest in your personal safety. If you ever wondered what it's like to drive around in a logical conclusion, this is your chance to find out."

The Locust is based on the real-life 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven and also takes some small inspiration from Aston Martin CC100. The Locust is a unique looking car with its short body and wheelbase. Ocelot is known to produce some of the fastest super cars in the game.

The price of the Ocelot Locust is $1,625,000, which may seem like quite a lot to some players. However, consider an Ocelot car garage that is missing this unique edition of the vehicle. It makes sense for fans of this car brand to snap it up right away.

The Locust performs very well out on the streets of Los Santos with its lightweight frame, and can take corners quickly and smoothly once players have the hang of it. It is powered by a V8 engine, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-mid engine with rear wheel drive.

Customizing the Ocelot Locust

The Ocelot Locust has as many upgrades available as most sports cars. As a race car, most of the customizations simply add to the original Rockstar style of this sleek vehicle. Carbon bumpers and skirting mesh well with the vehicle whose open roof exposes the carbon dashboard and race-car layout.

GTA Online players might also want to add armor and a roll cage to their new Ocelot vehicle to increase their chances of survival while tearing around the map. One of the biggest issues with this car is that it does not protect the driver from enemy gunfire.

