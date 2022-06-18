Top 5 most liked GTA tweets from Rockstar Games (2022)

Unsurprisingly, much of Rockstar Games' most liked tweets involve GTA 6 in some capacity. It is easily the most anticipated modern game right now, and fans have been wanting to find out more about it for several years. The last single-player Grand Theft Auto game was GTA 5. The game is a masterpiece, but it has been nearly a decade since its release.

The top five list is formed based on Social Bearing's algorithm for displaying the most-liked Liked tweets. The top five currently look like this:

Number 5: 19K+

19K+ Number 4: 74K+

74K+ Number 3: 160K+

160K+ Number 2: 241K+

241K+ Number 1: 600K+

GTA fans still have a lot of liking for the franchise

#5 - New Dr. Dre tracks

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The 6 new and exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre featured in GTA Online: The Contract are now available outside of the game across all major digital music services, including Apple Music and Spotify: rsg.ms/bf08161 The 6 new and exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre featured in GTA Online: The Contract are now available outside of the game across all major digital music services, including Apple Music and Spotify: rsg.ms/bf08161 https://t.co/dQuXVJio1W

The first tweet on this list merely mentions Dr. Dre's six new songs that appeared in GTA Online. Dr. Dre is a real-life celebrity with a good following, so there was a good amount of crossover appeal here in terms of his fans wanting to know what to expect.

These six new songs debuted in The Contract update, which is something his fans might have seen firsthand if they played the game. It is also worth noting that many of the replies in this tweet talk about GTA 6, thanks to the "6" that appeared at the beginning of it.

#4 - Looking at 2022 and beyond

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 https://t.co/ia0WAnKPhR

This is one of three tweets that discussed GTA 6 in some capacity. It does not reference it in the body per se. However, the Newswire article embedded into it does talk about Rockstar Games working on the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Two of the other top five on this list are also from this Rockstar Games Newswire post.

#3 - Plans to share more news of the next Grand Theft Auto game

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

This is the second of three posts by Rockstar Games on the same topic. They were all posted on the same day, so the initial hype of the next game made it as popular as one would expect. This particular entry was posted after Rockstar Games announced that there is a new Grand Theft Auto game in the works right now.

This announcement happened nearly four months ago by the time this article was written, and there has been no Newswire post revealing more information as of yet.

#2 - Rest In Peace Ray Liotta

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. https://t.co/d2VPVjRNGX

Ray Liotta voiced Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City. Hence, it is no surprise that Rockstar Games would honor him with this tweet, which garnered a ton of attention on the day that he died. Tommy Vercetti was the first voiced protagonist in the series, and there was no denying that Ray Liotta did a phenomenal job in bringing the character to life.

#1 - Confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The number one most-liked tweet was something most gamers should have been able to predict. Simply announcing that a new Grand Theft Auto game was being worked on was enough to excite most gamers, and the number of likes on this tweet far outnumber second-place.

There was not even any gameplay footage or screenshots; it was just an announcement that the game was in development. Now imagine how many likes a tweet could get if there was something to show for this highly-anticipated game.

