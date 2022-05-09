GTA 6 announcement is the most-liked video game tweet in history

Despite the fact that fans are yet to see anything of GTA 6, the game is already receiving tremendous attention. Rockstar Games has simply confirmed that they are working on a new part of the series, and the project is yet to be given a name.

Nonetheless, the developer's short announcement has already set a new record. The announcement on February 4 has become the most liked video game tweet in Twitter's history.

GTA 6 might be the most hyped game of the franchise

On February 4, the news that the entire GTA community had been waiting to hear finally came out. Rockstar created a community update on their newswire page and shared the highlights on Twitter. This article ended with Rockstar acknowledging the existence of GTA 6. Within an hour, the tweet received hundreds of likes and retweets.

As of the time of writing this article, the tweet has 601,151 likes. Although it has already set an industry record on the site, the number of likes continues to rise with every passing day.

Here's what the statement by Rockstar Games read:

"Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

The tweet merely confirmed that the next GTA game is being worked on, and promised to provide more information in the future.

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

However, there has been no follow up to it as of yet.

The legacy of a game that is yet to launch

Since last year, GTA 6 has become popular on several social media platforms, with players and members of the community scouring the internet for hints. This has resulted in several leaks throughout the years, from reliable and unreliable sources alike.

None of these leaks have been verified, and despite coming from trustworthy sources. Many fans have dubbed the upcoming entry in the iconic series as the most eagerly awaited title of all time.

The numbers do make it feel that way, as no other gaming-related product has ever managed to generate this much hype - not even Cyberpunk 2077. Speculations and discussions among the massive fanbase kept the topic relevant even when Rockstar seemingly forgot about it.

Edited by Saman