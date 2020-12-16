Cyberpunk 2077's buggy launch proves why GTA 6 needs to spend a long time in development

Rumors regarding GTA 6 have been doing the rounds on the internet since the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5. The game has the most elaborate marketing in the history of games, and Rockstar Games haven't paid for it in the slightest.

The GTA fanbase has been extremely vocal about their demands for a new Grand Theft Auto game. However, another recently-launched game with massive anticipation leading up to its release should provide a reason for caution.

Every few years in gaming, the community witnesses a massive launch that would set either the bar for future releases or a cautionary tale for years to come.

2020's Cyberpunk 2077's launch has a number of issues, to say the least, and this should be enough reason for GTA fans to be patient with the next installment in the GTA franchise.

Fans say Cyberpunk 2077 is an entirely different game on console than on PC

Cyberpunk 2077 hit one roadblock after another before its eventual release for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia on December 10. The problems, however, aren't even close to ending as the console version of the game was significantly less impressive than its PC counterpart.

Low-res textures, poor reflection quality, bugs, and a number of performance issues plagued the game on console, leading many to label it an "entirely different game on console" than on PC.

Fans' anticipation after the first delay quickly turned into frustration as CD Projekt Red attempted to fix all prevailing issues ahead of launch and polish the game further. However, even after numerous delays, the game was released in a state with nearly not enough polish.

This led to massive disappointment for the developers and fans as the core game itself has a ton of value but is trapped underneath the rubble of its numerous performance issues.

GTA 6: Why the game needs to spend a long time in development

GTA 6 is quite easily the most anticipated release in Rockstar Games' history. With GTA 5 being one of the most financially successful videogames of all time, with a place in pop culture that no other game holds, the bar for the next game is sky-high.

As a result, its launch cannot be compromised as it has to be near perfect for the game to live up to the monumental expectations of the fans. In tandem, fans must also continue to be patient and not put pressure on Rockstar to release the game in a state that is close to unplayable.

If Rockstar decide to spend more time polishing GTA 6 and getting it up to the studio's lofty standards, it will be a win-win situation for both parties.

When it comes to games of the size and scope of Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA, it simply isn't an option for them to be released in an unplayable state.

Conclusion

18 months after Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar has made some big cultural changes https://t.co/Us7xa4KoNb pic.twitter.com/i5mJDn6fAA — Kotaku (@Kotaku) April 19, 2020

The average AAA game spends roughly 2-3 years in development. When it comes to games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption, the requirements for them to be revolutionary pushes that number even further.

Compound that with the expectations that fans have from the game, with the years of anticipation built in, and what we have is the recipe for either a monumental success or a colossal failure.

A longer time in development prevents the studio from imposing a mandatory crunch and will help them avoid putting their employees through an extremely stressful period.

Issues relating to devastating crunch have plagued Rockstar for years, and the studio cannot afford to take a hit in the same way it did during the development of Red Dead Redemption.

Therefore, Rockstar should play their cards close to the chest and must protect GTA 6 from being a misstep in any shape or form.