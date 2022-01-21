GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II is still good in 2022, but it’s not as braindead as before

As far as mobile vehicles go in GTA Online, there aren't many that can match the Oppressor Mk II's sheer utility.

It's a flying motorcycle with an impressive top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) and possesses a booster to make it reach its top speed quickly. Not only that, but it can fly well above ground, allowing players to traverse through GTA Online's gigantic map quite effortlessly.

Of course, many gamers still associate the bike as a noob-trap that attracts many lesser-skilled griefers. Its PvP capabilities are impressive, but it's not as braindead to use as it was in 2022, thanks to the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

The Oppressor Mk II has nearly unmatched mobility in GTA Online in 2022

Flying it isn't as dangerous as controlling a plane (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's rare for a 2018 vehicle to still be as commonplace in the metagame as the Oppressor Mk II. Its good qualities include:

Good top speed

A booster to quickly accelerate

Has the ability to fly in the air

Can shoot upto 20 rockets

Easy to operate

Some drawbacks to consider:

A hefty price ($3,890,250 by default, $2,925,000 at Trade Price)

Requires the Terrorbyte for some customization

The new Missile Lock-On Jammer hurts its PvP potential

The Oppressor Mk II flying alongside a Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

The vehicle dominated GTA Online when it first came out in 2018. Its relevance only started to wane recently due to the Missile Lock-On Jammer. Even then, it's not obsolete by any margin. Many GTA Online players have bought this vehicle and continue to use it to get from one location to another.

There aren't many mobile vehicles in this game with such ease of access. Its good offensive capabilities also help the driver defend themselves if some unscrupulous player tries to attack them.

The only major trade-offs to its extremely good mobility are that it's expensive and it has low durability. Wealthy players won't care about the former, whereas the latter isn't really a problem for players who know how to operate the flying bike skillfully.

Why the Oppressor Mk II's PvP potential has weakened in 2022

Imani's Tech modifications include a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which hurts Oppressor Mk II's homing missiles (Image via Reddit/u/Shane_Dbns)

Although its mobility remains nearly unmatched in 2022, it's worth mentioning one of the most recent additions to the game: Missile Lock-On Jammer. Only a few select vehicles from The Contract have it, but it's still a hard counter to the Oppressor Mk II's offensive capabilities.

Having the ability to prevent other players from targeting a specific vehicle is extremely powerful in GTA Online. It's especially noteworthy given that some of the vehicles with the Missile Lock-On Jammer are good in their own right.

Skilled GTA Online players who can repeatedly hit missiles with free aim won't struggle as much against Missile Lock-On Jammer users. However, most of the playerbase doesn't honestly have that kind of skill.

Griefers who used to rely on its homing missiles tend to struggle against these new vehicles with the Missile Lock-On Jammer. If more GTA Online vehicles get this feature in 2022, then it's inevitable that the Oppressor Mk II's PvP potency will be reduced even further.

