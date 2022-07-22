GTA Online massively nerfs Cayo Perico Heist with 3 in-game days cooldown period

GTA Online's new DLC, the Criminal Enterprises, was announced yesterday via Rockstar Games Newswire and a trailer. The update will be available for download on July 26.

Based on the latest Newswire released by Rockstar Games, the Cayo Perico Heist (CPH) will see a number of changes. GTA Online players are often seen grinding CPH solo to earn the maximum profit. Come July 26, that will change as the developers are introducing a couple of nerfs to encourage teamplay.

Cayo Perico grinders in GTA Online will have to team up

#GTAOnline Nerfs to Solo playthroughs of The Cayo Perico Heist Finale.Intended to encourage exploration and cooperation between players. Nerfs to Solo playthroughs of The Cayo Perico Heist Finale.Intended to encourage exploration and cooperation between players.#GTAOnline https://t.co/qfVvjjYKfY

The first noteworthy change pertains to the cooldown timer for a heist. The DLC will equalize the cooldown timer across all heists, making it one in-game day (48 minutes in real-life) if completed by a group.

However, this cooldown timer will rise to three in-game days (144 minutes) if a player completes the CPH solo. This is being done to "better balance a player's time spent in GTA Online."

Like the Diamond Casino Heist, the CPH also features a variable loot pool which includes valuables like the Panther Statue, Tequila, and the Pink Diamond among others. Whenever players successfully steal a high value target, the spawn rate for that particular item will drop for the next 72 hours.

This nerf to the high value primary target will also increase the value of secondary targets like gold, artwork, and coke, among others.

Other buffs and nerfs that will be added to GTA Online

rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

Apart from the major changes that will be made to the CPH, Rockstar has also promised a whole host of other alterations via the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

The original heists are:

Flecca Job

Prison Break

Series A Funding

Humane Labs Raid

Pacific Standard Job

Along with the Doomsday Heist, these will be receiving payout buffs as well. This change will further level the playing field and introduce variety for grinders.

Speaking of payout buffs, Associates, Bodyguards, and MC members will permanently draw double wages, July 26 onwards. Additionally, MC members, and Associates will also earn a share of the payout after participating in sell missions.

The online community has been requesting some of these changes for quite some time now. Rockstar listening to and implementing these suggestions is a great move.

Gamers cannot wait for Tuesday (July 26) to come soon enough.

