5 things learned from GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update trailer

Rockstar Games has finally revealed some information regarding the new Criminal Enterprises DLC coming to GTA Online. The content expansion will be available on all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be released on July 26.

Fans not only got one of the lenghtiest Newswire posts from the developers but were also able to enjoy the amazing new trailer. While the article goes into detail about most of the changes coming into the game, the trailer shows it off brilliantly.

5 things the trailer and Newswire post reveal about GTA Online's new DLC

1) Easier grind

PlayStation @PlayStation The Criminal Enterprises update hits GTA Online on July 26, with expanded business opportunities, new Contact Missions, increased payouts and much more. The Criminal Enterprises update hits GTA Online on July 26, with expanded business opportunities, new Contact Missions, increased payouts and much more. https://t.co/dNxeZNoszY

Businesses have been the best long-term strategy to earn money in GTA Online, since the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC. The Criminal Enterprises update promises to build on that and make it easier to earn money in the game.

To start off, players can now run their businesses in private lobbies (solo, invite-only, crew and friends). This will not only make grinding way easier, but will also keep griefers at bay.

All major businesses in the game are getting a host of changes, some of which include: new source missions, ways to launch them, and much more.

The MC Clubhouse will finally have some use other than just purchasing businesses. Players with a custom bike shop in the clubhouse will be able to modify and sell motorcycles as requested by clients (like autoshops). They will also need to ensure that the drinks menu is always stocked to entertain customers.

The CEO offices, Nightclub, and Bunkers businesses will also see quite a few changes.

Gamers will also see increased payouts for races and Adversary Modes along with raises to the salaries of Associates, Bodyguards, and MC members. The five original and Doomsday Heists will also receive a payout buff, a welcome change for players repeatedly grinding CPH and DCH.

2) New cars and guns

Like every GTA Online DLC, Criminal Enterprises too promises a slew of new vehicles to come throughout the summer. Judging by the trailer and images shared via the Newswire, there are quite a few. There will be renditions of cars like the Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss, Audi e-Tron and the 2020 Lamborghini Countach, among others.

Apart from these, there will also be two new Imani-Tech and Tuners vehicles. Expanded and Enhanced gamers will also get a new HSW variant for a classic car along with a new ride that will come soon.

Nick @GhillieYT Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! https://t.co/WUk0uUxRLI

As for weapons, the DLC will introduce two new rifles to the game. The names are yet to be disclosed, but according to a GTAForums post tweeted by Tez2, a few days back, they will be an AR and a sniper.

The AR looks like a variant of the legendary M16 as the tell-tale handguard gives it away. The sniper, codenamed PRCSRifle in the files, looks to be a bolt-action weapon.

3) Benny's ressurrection

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The Criminal Enterprises will also offer new vehicles arriving throughout the summer and beyond. Two new Imani Tech-eligible vehicles, new Tuners vehicles, and new rides for Benny’s OMW plus, an assortment of new and deeper customization options on several OG vehicles. The Criminal Enterprises will also offer new vehicles arriving throughout the summer and beyond. Two new Imani Tech-eligible vehicles, new Tuners vehicles, and new rides for Benny’s OMW plus, an assortment of new and deeper customization options on several OG vehicles. https://t.co/y3ux6cTqws

Cars in GTA Online are probably the most loved aspect by fans all over. The variety offered by Rockstar is immense and the amount of customization the game allows, further adds to it.

That said, Benny's Original Motorworks was the place to hang out when the game was launched and for a few years after that. Benny was the man to get over-the-top visual and performance mods on specific cars. Over time, however, the list at the workshop stopped growing and was limited to just a few cars.

With the Criminal Enterprises DLC, Benny's will receive quite a few new vehicles to work on.

This could have been a part of the previous point but the car community really wanted Benny back on the map, hence the special mention.

4) Races on Cayo Perico

Tez2 @TezFunz2



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic…



#GTAOnline The new trailer showcased races on Cayo Perico The new trailer showcased races on Cayo Pericorockstargames.com/newswire/artic…#GTAOnline https://t.co/hEGyUo94mI

Tez2's tweet mentioning alloca8or's leak on GTAForums also spoke about the 'activity outside of San Andreas'. For days, fans were perplexed as to what it might be. Thankfully, the trailer clearly shows a couple clips featuring what looks like a race on the island.

Experienced gamers have pointed to the possibility of races and Adversary Modes being conducted on Stricker's property. For now, there is no news on whether the island will allow the latter.

Whether Cayo Perico is open to free-roam is also unknown at this point.

5) Going undercover

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The IAA smells a criminal conspiracy. Agent ULP will be in touch with the new Operation Paper Trail, commissioning 1-4 players as sworn-in agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans, to see if they’re the invisible hand behind spiraling oil prices. The IAA smells a criminal conspiracy. Agent ULP will be in touch with the new Operation Paper Trail, commissioning 1-4 players as sworn-in agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans, to see if they’re the invisible hand behind spiraling oil prices. https://t.co/7akCfgLN6e

The biggest change coming to GTA Online via the Criminal Enterprises DLC is the chance to work as a 'sworn-in' IAA agent in Operation Paper Trail.

Teased for quite some time now, these sets of missions will see players getting contacted by Agent ULP from the IAA. The increased price of gas seems to only be profitting the Duggans and this needs looking into.

The missions are designed for 1-4 players and are sure to be a ton of fun.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC will come to GTA Online on July 26.

