GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update to add M16-like tactical assault rifle and bolt-action PRCS sniper

Rockstar Games just posted a Newswire piece on the upcoming Criminal Enterprises DLC that will come to GTA Online on July 26. It will bring a whole host of changes with it, including the introduction of two new rifles to the game.

A recent leak posted by Tez2 via alloca8or had hinted towards the release of two new guns. The information released by Rockstar also showcases both weapons, with one being a bolt-action sniper and the other an assault rifle.

GTA Online players will get two brand new rifles courtesy of the Criminal Enterprises DLC

Nick @GhillieYT Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! https://t.co/WUk0uUxRLI

Rockstar Games released the trailer for the new Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online a few hours back along with a Newswire post. The latter just shared a picture of the new assault rifle but revealed no details, whereas the trailer showed the new bolt-action sniper rifle.

As mentioned, Tez2 had tweeted a post made by alloca8or on the GTAForums site. The list mentioned various new aspects of the summer DLC uncovered by the dataminer. This included the names of two new weapons, the tactical rifle and the PRCS sniper. However, whether those are in-game names is yet to be discovered.

By the names themselves, GTA Online players did figure out the classifications as one would be an AR and the other a sniper/marksman rifle.

After watching the trailer and reading the newswire, fans have learnt a lot more about the two guns.

The tactical rifle was featured in an image shared with the article and according to fans, it looks very similar to a variant of the M16 Assault Rifle. M16s and M4s have always been fan-favorites across games. The Criminal Enterprise DLC will finally bring it into GTA Online.

The second gun, codenamed "PRCSRifle" in the files, according to alloc8or, has been featured in the trailer. The reload animation in the video reveals that it is a bolt-action sniper rifle.

The game currently sees players battle it out while using a select few weapons out of the vast variety offered by Rockstar. They are:

MKII Heavy Revolver (Hollow Point rounds)

Combat MG MKII

Special Carbine (Drum Magazine)

Heavy Sniper MKII (Explosive Rounds)

Pump Shotgun MKII (Explosive Rounds)

Sticky Bomb

The tactical rifle can be used for medium range encounters like its real-life counterpart, the M16. Whether the game will feature its deadly three-bullet burst mode remains to be seen.

The PRCS Rifle, being a bolt-action, will definitely pack a lot more power than the marksman rifle, which is already in the game. Whether or not it will stand up to the heavy sniper and its MKII variant needs to be tested by players.

The addition of these two new rifles will change the meta quite a bit and add excitement to combat again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far