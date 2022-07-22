All possible cars coming to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar Games has revealed quite a bit of information about GTA Online's upcoming DLC, The Criminal Enterprises. It will be released and available to download on July 26.

Like all other DLCs, this one too promises to bring in a slew of new vehicles. In the Newswire, Rockstar said:

"There will be plenty of new ways to cut a route between points A and B."

This article will talk about the possible new cars coming to the game.

Exploring new cars that might be added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterpises DLC

1) Audi eTron GT

Electric cars are the way to go for the foreseeable future and GTA Online seems to agree, with battery-powered car rosters growing. The Criminal Enterprises DLC will also probably introduce at least one, if not more, electric vehicle.

Both the trailer and the screenshots on Newswire showcase a rendition of the recently launched Audi eTron GT. It will be an Obey car and will probably be classified as either a sports or supercar.

Rockstar has recently been acing it with car models and this one doesn't disappoint either. Whether this car will have the eligibility for Imani-Tech or HSW upgrades remains to be seen.

2) Chevrolet Camaro

The GTA Online car community, has for a long time requested a modern rendition of the Chevy Camaro in the game. Finally, the Criminal Enterprises DLC delivers.

At the 48-second mark of the trailer uploaded by Rockstar, fans can spot two brand-new vehicles coming to the game. Car fanatics will easily be able to identify red (in the front) and blue (in the back) renditions of the Chevrolet Camaro.

From the looks of it, the lights seem to be inspired by the Sixth Generation SS whereas the grille, bearing a Declasse badge, may have been taken from the popular ZL1.

3) Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss

A unique and magnificent looking car made to pay tribute to racing legend Sir Stirling Moss, the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (2009) is all set to come to GTA Online.

The cover of the Criminal Enterprises DLC showcases this beauty and so does the trailer. The Benefactor vehicle's front end can be clearly seen in the bottom left image on the cover. The trailer shows off the back end at approximately 30-second mark.

Designed while staying true to SLR architecture, the in-game rendition of this car will keep the beautiful Schlagen GT company.

4) Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

GTA Online, at the moment, has a lot of Lamborghini-inspired cars and fans love them to bits. The Criminal Enterprises DLC, however, is all set to add to that extravagant list with an all-new Pegassi sport/supercar.

Fans got a look at this beauty on July 7 as Rockstar was getting ready to talk about the upcoming DLC. The new cover also showcases the vehicle in all its glory, whereas it accompanies the Stirling Moss in the trailer.

Gamers already have the OG Countach, in the form of the Torero. This update will bring in the latest model and it will probably be named in a similar fashion too.

5) 1977 Dodge Monaco

Classic American Muscle cars are a fan-favorite in GTA Online, as was evident with the launch of the Arbiter GT via the Expanded and Enhanced update. Building on that, Rockstar Games is bringing in yet another classic muscle car into the game.

Probably a mix of the Plymouth Fury and the Dodge Monaco from the 1970s, this four-door muscle car is featured on both the trailer and Newswire post. It is showcased in one of the very first scenes of the video, sitting near a modified Sentinel Classic.

The Newswire post, however, provides a better look at it, in the 'GET BEHIND THE WHEEL WITH NEW VEHICLES' section. By the looks of it, the car seems heavily customizable and may also allow for Imani-Tech upgrades, as is evident from the reinforced armor plates on the doors.

6) Audi R8

Another popular Obey vehicle in GTA Online is getting a much-needed upgrade as the new DLC brings the latest Audi R8 into the game.

The Obey 9F may be neglected by many but OG car fanatics cannot stay away from it, owing to its heritage. The R8 is one of the most beloved cars on the planet.

The in-game rendition can be spotted in the trailer driving alongside the Stirling Moss and 2020 Countach. Whether the game will feature the V8 or V10 engine remains to be seen.

7) Chevrolet Beast Concept

Every GTA Online DLC has at least one over-the-top inclusion, and with Criminal Enterprises it has to be the introduction of the in-game version of the Chevrolet Beast Concept truck.

Revealed at the SEMA show (November 2021) and now simply known as the Chevy Off-road Concept, this behemoth is all set to grunt around Los Santos and Blaine County. This is a high-performance off-road truck as looks can tell, and will be competing against the likes of the Cannis Kamacho and Coil Brawler, among others.

Spotted in the trailer at around the 20-second mark, this unique and aggressive monster will surely impress many fans.

