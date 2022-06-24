How good is the Arbiter GT in GTA Online? Price, performance, and more

Muscle cars are one of the most popular and beloved classes of cars in GTA Online. Players are constantly in a rush to buy at least one car from this category because of their beautiful design and staggering performance.

Although GTA Online has provided many options when it comes to muscle cars, there is this one car that, since its inclusion in the Expanded and Enhanced edition of the game, every GTA Online racer wants in their collection.

The car is none other than the Imponte Arbiter GT, which is slowly becoming the fan-favorite muscle car in the game, but if there are players who don't know much about this amazing car, this article will provide them with all the important information they need to know before they buy it for themselves.

Arbiter GT: Everything players need to know about this car in GTA Online

The Imponte Arbiter GT is a two-door hardtop muscle car that is included in the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA Online.

This particular vehicle is a must-have for players who are into muscle cars. Players can also improve its performance by modifying and upgrading to the point where this car will provide players with one of the best driving experiences in the game

Design

The headlights of this car are comparable to those of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, the back bumper is similar to the 1968 Pontiac GTO, and the rear bumper is similar to the 1972 Ford Torino. This car is essentially based on the 1970 Pontiac GTO, with extra design influences drawn from its Judge package.

The front fenders and driver’s side grilles of the car have '450GT' badges. When modified in the auto shop, a Hao's Special Works emblem will also appear on the passenger side of the car, along with the Imponte name and logo on the driver’s side.

The vehicle's interior is identical to that of the Gauntlet Classic and features the same dial layout, as well as wood paneling, a classic gear shift, and a steering wheel with the Imponte insignia centered on it.

Performance and Top speed

The Arbiter GT is an absurdly quick car in terms of base performance. Its top speed is 112.75 miles per hour, which was measured by GTA car expert Broughy13. It is also capable of reaching 141.25 mph with HSW Vehicle Upgrades, which is substantially faster. This also makes it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online history.

Players can take off immediately thanks to the Arbiter GT's excellent acceleration. It does, however, have terrible handling, which is why running into a curb will cause it to steer itself. Players need to maintain their peak speed with extreme caution or they risk spinning out of control.

Price

The Arbiter GT can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos' official website. Players can buy this car for over $1,580,000. Any further modifications, particularly from Hao's Special Works, would cost extra as well. The price of the HSW Performance Upgrades is around $375,000.

Modification

Players can fully customize their Arbiter GT with Hao's Special Works, which can easily make it the best muscle car in Grand Theft Auto Online. The LS Car Meet, which has a membership fee of $50,000, is where players can locate Hao's custom shop.

The Arbiter GT's stats, including peak speed and acceleration, can be fully maxed out with HSW Vehicle Upgrades. This makes Arbiter GTA a really good car to own in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far