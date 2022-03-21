Grotti Turismo Classic in GTA Online next-gen: HSW upgrade details, cost, and more

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced is out, and the upgraded version features many visual enhancements, quality of life upgrades, and new content. Hao's Special Works (HSW) is a vehicle workshop that has been added to the next-gen version. The workshop is exclusive to this version on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

There are also five new exclusive cars. The HSW performance upgrades can be used on certain existing vehicles as well, and the Grotti Turismo Classic is one of them.

A Glimpse of the HSW Grotti Turismo Classic in GTA Online

The Turismo Classic is one of the best Sports Classics in the game (Image via GTA Base)

Once gamers log into GTA Online Next-gen, they will receive a call from Hao. Since the new version sports the HSW workshop, Hao needs it to be promoted. He requests gamers to take an exhibition lap (time-trial) in a car he has specially modded for the occasion. Once gamers reach the garage, the HSW Grotti Turismo Classic is revealed for the first time.

The race is pretty simple and can be completed within the time limit with ease. The race lets gamers get a feel of the new and improved classic car. Upon completion, Hao says the next HSW upgrade will be free of charge.

HSW Upgrade

Currently, only nine vehicles in the game (five new cars + 4 existing vehicles) are eligible for HSW upgrades. The Grotti Turismo Classic is one of them and the only Sports Classic to feature on the famed list.

Hao's Special Works mod shop specializes in performance mods, not cosmetic upgrades, and the conversion should not be confused with Benny's Customs. The stock car can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website for $705,000.

The Grotti Turismo Classic HSW conversion costs GTA$ 897,000. This is quite a lot of money but isn't the most expensive HSW upgrade by far. After applying the HSW Upgrade in Hao's workshop, the car immediately gains two notches on the acceleration bar and maxes out its top speed. This makes it one of the fastest cars of this update.

Performance upgrades for the Turismo Classic include:

HSW Engine Tune: $60,000

HSW Suspension: $7,500 (lowers the suspension by a substantial amount)

HSW Transmission: $50,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo: $100,000

HSW Brakes: $60,000

The car can also be equipped with two HSW liveries, one of which needs to be unlocked via the HSW Time Trials.

Customization

Cosmetic customization-wise, the car does not showcase many new options when compared to the stock variant. As mentioned above, the HSW conversion and Benny's upgrade are not the same. There are no changes made to the body of the car once the HSW upgrade is purchased.

