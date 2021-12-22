5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online after The Contract update

GTA Online has a new contender for the title of fastest muscle car.

The Buffalo STX is the recent addition to these powerful vehicles. First introduced in The Contract update, the Buffalo is among the fastest in its class. This article will take a look at how the list has changed since then. Prior to the Buffalo STX, the Gauntles Classic was the fifth fastest.

Many of the fastest muscle cars are from the Arena Wars update, so they will be classified as such. GTA YouTuber Broughy1322 has calculated each of the top speeds for these vehicles.

This has been accurately tested within GTA Online itself. Without further ado, here are the results for these findings.

Five GTA Online muscle cars that can be considered the fastest after The Contract update

5) Buffalo STX (126.25 mph)

Starting off the list is the Buffalo STX, which is now available in GTA Online. While it's not the fastest muscle car in the game, it stands out with some exclusive features. Players can apply Imani Tech support to really get it going.

The Buffalo STX can be upgraded with either a remote control device or missile jammers. Regardless of which custom part is chosen, players will notice just how fast this vehicle really is. A fully upgraded Buffalo STX can reliably get from one place to another.

4) Pißwasser Dominator (126.50 mph)

This vehicle is basically a Dominator with a different skin, as it uses a Pißwasser racing livery. It's massively improved over the original version, thanks to its superior braking and acceleration. GTA Online players will reach top speeds in no time, as long as they move in a single straight line.

However, its main drawback is its relatively poor traction. In other words, tires will easily lose their grip on the road. GTA Online players need to be careful not to overturn with this racing vehicle.

3) Apocalypse Impaler - Arena Wars (130 mph)

This fast muscle car is clearly inspired by the movie Death Race. Players have much better grip control with this vehicle. However, there is a tendency to oversteer on sharp turns.

Most vehicles from the Arena War update have weapon customization. GTA Online allows players to install various modifications, such as a boost upgrade.

What makes the Impaler unique is its ability to use five different proximity mines. The same applies to the Dominator and Imperator vehicles. Such weapons range from kinetic blasts to substances that slow down opponents.

2) Apocalypse Dominator - Arena Wars (131 mph)

This is the second fastest muscle car in GTA Online. However, it takes some time to reach its top speed, since it's weighed down by its weapons and armor. At the very least, it can push back nearby vehicles with a stronger force.

1) Apocalypse Imperator - Arena Wars (132.75 mph)

The Imperator just barely edges out the Dominator in terms of top speed. GTA Online players will not be let down by its incredibly fast acceleration. Unfortunately, its braking is rather low and it can sometimes slide out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

