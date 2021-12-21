Here's why GTA Online players should buy the Buffalo STX

GTA Online players should not miss out on the Buffalo STX, the latest vehicle in the Contract DLC update.

The Buffalo STX is a powerful muscle car based on the modern Dodge Charger. It's also yet another variant of the classic Buffalo vehicle. Despite its similar features, this version truly stands on its own merit. It may even be considered the best one in that lineup.

A fully upgraded Buffalo STX is a viable threat in competitive lobbies. Rockstar has finally addressed griefing concerns with their newest vehicles. GTA Online players should definitely give this one a look. Out of all the Contract DLC vehicles, this one has the most potential.

A GTA Online review of the Buffalo STX: Here is why players should buy this vehicle

Here is a closer look at the Buffalo STX from the latest update. GTA Online players could definitely use one in their personal garage. Not only does it have a sleek design, it also backs up its boasts. The Buffalo STX is a very reliable vehicle for several different reasons.

Performance and price

According to accurate testing from Broughy1322, the Buffalo STX has a top speed of 126.25 miles per hour. This makes it one of the fastest muscle cars in the entire game, which is an impressive feat.

What makes this vehicle useful is its great performance skills. Thanks to a supercharged engine, players will easily reach top speeds in no time. It also has good enough handling to cut through curves.

The Buffalo STX is sold at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. GTA Online players can get it at the following prices:

$1,612,500 (trade price)

(trade price) $2,150,000 (regular price)

To unlock the trade price, players must purchase the Celebrity Solutions Agency. That alone will cost over two million dollars, but it's a worthwhile investment. It will definitely pay off in the long run for GTA Online players.

Special features

The Buffalo STX is one of the few vehicles that can use Imani Tech items. Most players would consider using the Missile Lock-On Jammer. This prevents opponents from using homing missiles on the Buffalo STX. GTA Online griefers will have a harder time hitting their targets.

GTA Online players can also use the Remote Control Unit. As the name implies, this useful device lets players remotely control their Buffalo STX. Unfortunately, players cannot install both Imani Tech items, so they can only choose one.

Last but not least, the Buffalo STX can install machine guns and slick proximity mines. These weapons will give them some offensive and defensive options.

Final verdict

A fully upgraded Buffalo STX makes traveling through Los Santos much easier. Home missiles are the bane of existence for many GTA Online players. A Buffalo STX can solve these problems with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. It can also protect the player with highly defensive armor.

Better yet, this vehicle also has a really good performance. It's quick and nimble, so players can get to where they need to be. When it's fully maxed out, the Buffalo STX does not disappoint.

