GTA 5: How to get Speed Racer car in the game

The Speed Racer anime from the 60s had the iconic Mach Five car, that has inspired the Declasse Scramjet in GTA Online.

Declasse Scramjet is the Podium car for this week in Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel Spin.

(picture credits: Reddit)

GTA: Online has one of the largest selection of cars ever in the history of GTA games. From American muscle to European luxury, there is something for everyone who plays GTA: Online.

Amongst all the cars that are inspired by real-life vehicles, there are several that take inspiration from movies, tv-series, and even anime.

The Speed Racer anime from the 60s is one of the most beloved anime of all-time and even spawned a movie of the same name directed by The Wachowskis, the directors of The Matrix.

The Declasse Scramjet takes major inspiration from the Speed Racer anime and resembles the iconic Mach Five from the hit series. The Declasse Scramjet is also a weaponized vehicle, meaning it is also capable of dealing out damage while also being fast.

How to get the Speed Racer car in GTA 5?

(picture credits: gamesradar)

The Declasse Scramjet can be bought from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,628,400 or $3,480,000 in case the Trade Price is available for you.

However, the weekly update for this week in GTA: Online has the Declasse Scramjet as the Podium Car. Meaning, you can essentially win the Scramjet for absolutely no cost.

Keep in mind, to store vehicles in GTA Online; you must own a garage. You can buy a Garage separately, or you can buy a High-End Apartment that comes with a Garage.

The Podium Car can be won from the Lucky Wheel Spin at the Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online. The Diamond Casino was added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update.

The Podium Car changes every week on Thursday, so do keep an eye out for the Weekly Update every Thursday to have a chance of winning a great vehicle or other rewards for free.