GTA Online Coil Cyclone 2 review: Price, performance and more

GTA Online next-gen, or Expanded and Enhanced, was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15. The upgraded version features a ton of visual and QOL enhancements. Additionally, the game also comes with five brand new exclusive vehicles and Hao's Special Works (HSW).

The Coil Cyclone 2 is among the brand new exclusive vehicles, although it is sort of a reskin of the old Cyclone. The HSW upgrades drastically increase the performance of this car. The article talks about the brand new vehicle in all aspects.

Information about the Coil Cyclone 2 in GTA Online

The Coil Cyclone in GTA Online is based on the Rimac Nevera or Rimac Concept 2. The Concept 1 was named as the Cyclone in the game and the name follows suit.

Being manufactured by Coil, this is an electric super car. The car takes almost all of its elements from the Rimac Nevera and some from the Zenvo TSR-S.

The two-door hypercar was added via the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The car does justice to being an electric vehicle as it does not sport exhaust pipes like the older Cyclone. It is also eligible for an HSW upgrade like the other new cars.

The car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $2.2 million. The HSW conversion and upgrades are extra. This car can also be converted to a HSW variant for free if certain steps are followed.

Performance

As mentioned above, this is an electric supercar in GTA Online. The car is also eligible for HSW upgrades. The upgrade costs GTA $475,000. This unlocks a wide range of elite and exclusive performance upgrades. They are:

HSW Engine Tune:$60,000

HSW Brakes: $60,000

HSW Suspension: $7,500

HSW Race Plus Mode: $100,000

The Coil Cyclone 2 does not have transmission upgrades because it is an electric vehicle. After equipping all the HSW performance mods, this car maxes out its top-speed bar and has one and a half bars of acceleration.

The stock's top-speed was 192 kmph (119 mph), and after HSW upgrades, this beast goes all the way till 227 kmph (141 mph). The upgrades make it one of the fastest cars in the game.

Customization

The customization of Cyclone 2 is rather disappointing as there are almost no new options if compared to the old Cyclone. However, the reskin does make the in-game car almost mirror the Rimac Nevera or Concept 2.

Players can play around with quite a few options when it comes to hoods, grilles, spoilers, and roof scoops. The HSW upgrade also unlocks two new HSW liveries, one of which needs to be unlocked via the HSW Time Trials. The new chameleon paint combinations also look quite good on this car.

