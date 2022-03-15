GTA Online next-gen offers $250k on Hao's Special Works Time Trials

GTA Online next-gen is out, and finally, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers can rejoice. The game is all that it promised to be and more. The visuals look amazing, the QOL changes are great, and Hao's Special Works (HSW) is the best.

The HSW vehicle workshop is inside the LS Car meet and offers players a chance to equip specific cars with elite performance upgrades. Additionally, the workshop also allows players to take new premium HSW cars out for a test drive before buying them. This article talks about the HSW Time Trials and how gamers can make the most of them.

HSW Time Trials offer $250k on GTA Online next-gen

The unique new vehicle workshop in GTA Online lets players do a lot of new stuff to the cars, performance-wise. After the HSW conversion, a few cars offer a whole new bar to increase acceleration. Hao focuses on speed, and it shows.

Upon logging into Grand Theft Auto Online, players will receive a call from Hao. He requests gamers to take an exhibition lap on an HSW-Spec Grotti Turismo Classic. Hao says the car has been stripped down and decked up for pure speed. This is the first taste gamers get as far as HSW Time Trials are concerned. Upon completion, Hao also says that the next HSW car transformation will be free.

After this introductory Time Trial, a new blip will appear on the map. It will be labeled as HSW Time Trial and has the 'H' logo with a stopwatch. Once players reach the blip, they can start the race. However, gamers must be in an HSW vehicle to start.

These Time Trials will change weekly, and completing them will net players a great profit of GTA$250,000. It has not yet been confirmed whether this is an introductory bonus or base prize money.

The Cayo Perico Heist has been the top way to earn money in the game for some time now. Since the heist cannot be started as soon as the previous one ends, the HSW Time Trials are a great way to pass the cooldown time lucratively.

Redditor shows off their driving skills in HSW Time Trials

Redditor u/66-Rebel_scum posted a bunch of screenshots from GTA Online some time back. The gamer can be seen issuing an open challenge to any other player (across the world) to beat their lap times in the HSW Time Trials.

The Redditor came close to getting beat about thrice in a total of ten Time Trials. Let's see how long the records stay up.

