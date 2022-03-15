List of cars modifiable at Hao's Special Works in GTA Online next-gen

GTA 5 next-gen is finally out, and gamers worldwide are experiencing the upgrade on their PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new version brought with it massive visual upgrades, QOL changes, and an all-new exclusive vehicle workshop.

Hao's Special Works (HSW) is a one-of-a-kind vehicle workshop located in the LS Car Meet. Players can access it once they receive a call from Hao in Grand Theft Auto Online. Hao only works on specific rides, and this article reveals the list of cars that are worthy of that Midas Touch.

All HSW modifiable cars in GTA Online next-gen

In a recent Newswire post, Rockstar said:

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online also include the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, located within the LS Car Meet, which will allow players to upgrade select vehicles (5 new vehicles and 5 existing vehicles at launch) for elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of new console hardware.

At the time, all that gamers had to go on were rumors and minute leaks. Now that the game is out, we know the full list of vehicles that will receive HSW love at the LS Car Meet. The five new cars added to this version of the game will be exclusive and cannot be accessed on any other platform.

The Karin S95 is an all-new sports car (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first car on the list is the Karin S95. This car is based on the real-life Toyota GR 86 and has become one of the most anticipated cars in GTA. Rockstar has finally brought this beauty into the game, and it is currently free for returning players. The free vehicle already comes equipped with all HSW performance upgrades and an HSW livery.

The second new car is the Coil Cyclone 2, an electric supercar based on the real-life Rimac Nevera and Zenvo TSR-S. This HSW car is special as it features a Mode Upgrade rather than a Turbo like the other cars.

The Muscle Car Class also get an iconic addition (Image via GTAForums)

The Imponte Arbiter GT is an all-new muscle car in GTA Online, and it takes inspiration from the Pontiac Judge GTO from real-life. The resemblance is uncanny (apart from the grille).

The Pfister Astron was already in the game, but this is the Astron Custom (Image via GTAForums)

The Pfister Astron Custom was also added along with other cars in the upgrade. The Astron was already a part of the game, but this is the Custom variant, which can be modded at HSW.

The last new exclusive car is a special surprise. It is the Weaponized Ignus. The Pegassi Ignus is already a part of the game on older-gen, but the weaponized version makes its way into next-gen. This special Ignus comes with a mounted minigun on the roof. The HSW transformation also lets players equip a missile lock-on jammer.

Other existing vehicles that qualify to be transformed at HSW are:

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Grotti Turismo Classic

Bravado Banshee

Edited by Shaheen Banu