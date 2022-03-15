How to get a free car and upgrade from Hao's Special Works in GTA Online next-gen

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced or Next-Gen is finally out, and gamers worldwide can experience it (provided they have a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S). The game really needed an upgrade on the console, and it is finally here.

Content-wise, the game has an all-new vehicle workshop, exclusive to this version of the game. Hao's Special Works (HSW) is located within the LS Car Meet and managed by Hao. The game offers a free transformed Karin S95 to returning players. This article talks about how gamers can get more than just the Karin S95.

Getting a free car and upgrade from Hao's Special Works in GTA Online next-gen

The new update in GTA Online brings with it five new exclusive cars. They are:

Pfister Astron Custom Coil Cyclone 2 Karin S95 Imponte Arbiter GT Weaponized Ignus

All the above vehicles can only be used in the upgraded version of the game.

After logging into GTA Online, players can simply visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and claim the Karin S95. The vehicle's base price is $1,995,000, but it is absolutely free for returning players. Plus, this ride will be transformed into an HSW version (performance-wise and livery) from the get-go. Hao also sends a text message to players to remind them. It reads:

Hey, it's your boy Hao. Welcome to the LS Party, my friend. I got some good news: your first set of wheels is all bought and paid for. Perks of being an influencer, right? Just get online and buy it for a grand total of zero dollars. Peace out!

A second encounter with Hao takes place when he calls gamers on the phone and says, "I'm fixing you up with the drive of a lifetime." During the call, Hao asks the player to go to his garage in Vinewood and test out a ride.

Once there, players can see the HSW-Spec Grotti Turismo Classic parked in the garage. They then get another call from Hao saying he needs a 'perfect exhibition lap.' Hao also says that if players beat the specified time of 08:10:00, the next HSW car upgrade will be free.

Once the time is beaten, Hao calls once again with congratulatory wishes and says, "You bring me the right canvas, your first masterpiece is free. See you there".

Upon visiting the HSW auto shop with an HSW compatible car, players get the HSW upgrade for free. Only the conversion is free, performance upgrades for the engine, turbo, suspension, turbo, etc., still need to be paid for. The HSW performance upgrade costs roughly $375,000.

Although players will have to buy the second HSW compatible car, the upgrade cost is waived for the first transformation. This is a great surprise from Rockstar in GTA Online.

Edited by Shaheen Banu