Top 5 Lamborghini-inspired cars in GTA Online

Rockstar Games made GTA 5 and Online with the intent of keeping the experience as close to real-life as possible. There are numerous things in the game that deeply resemble the realm of reality.

Many of the cars that players purchase and drive around in the game are based on real-life vehicles. For instance, the famous Italian automaker Lamborghini has more than a couple of representations.

Lamborghini-inspired cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Tempesta

The Import/Export DLC brought in quite a few amazing cars into GTA Online, and the Pegassi Tempesta was among them.

The Tempesta is based on the real-life Lamborghini Huracán and 2016 Lamborghini Centenario. However, it also takes a few cues from the 2014 Lotus Esprit Concept and the 2013 Elan Concept.

The Tempesta is worth $1.3 million and can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport. It is an all-rounder vehicle that is good at almost everything. It sports a V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and a mid-engine all-wheel-drive layout. The AWD enables the car to reach its top potential with ease.

The Tempesta can reach speeds of up to 121.25 mph and also complete a Broughy lap in just a touch over a minute (1:00.803).

4) Pegassi Toreador

The Ocelot Stromberg came out with the Doomsday Heist, and it was a very fun vehicle until the Cayo Perico DLC dropped. The Pegassi Toreador was added to the game with the update, and it made the Stromberg obsolete.

Many car fanatics don't know about the unique concept cars Lamborghini used to make back in the day. The Toreador takes its styling cues from the Lamborghini Marzal Concept. It also takes a few styling cues from the Aston Martin Lagonda and Lamborghini Espada and Urraco.

This rare beauty can be found at Warstock Cache and Carry for $3.6 million. Unfortunately, there is no trade price for the Toreador, but it is worth every GTA$.

The over-the-top design isn't the only thing awesome about it, similar to the Stromberg, the Toreador can also be driven underwater. It also comes pre-equipped with machine guns and missiles, with the latter becoming torpedoes when the car is underwater.

Another over-powered aspect of the Toreador is that it comes with a boost mechanic. It works very much like the KERS system on the Open Wheel cars but refills almost instantly.

The Toreador is capable of reaching 135.25 mph and completing a Broughy lap within 0:57.601 if the boost is used. Even without the jets propelling it, the car can complete the lap within 1:07.000. Sadly, since it is a weaponized car, it cannot be used in GTA Online races.

3) Pegassi Ignus

The Pegassi Ignus is the most recent addition to GTA Online to feature on this list. The Contract DLC brought this two-door hypercar based on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 to the game.

Powered by a mammoth V12 engine that is coupled to a 7-speed gearbox, the Ignus redlines at 124.75 mph. Similar to the Tempesta, this car too uses a mid-engine all-wheel-drive layout. However, the Ignus is slightly faster around a lap as it crosses the finish line at 0:59.626.

The Ignus can be purchased for $2.7 million from the Legendary Motorsport website. Recently, the Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launched a newer variant called the Weaponized Ignus. As the name suggests, it is a weaponized version of the same car.

However, that's not the only thing unique about it. The Weaponized Ignus also qualifies to be an HSW (Hao's Special Works) car, which allows it to equip powerful performance upgrades. These upgrades enable the Weaponized Ignus to reach a breath-taking speed of 146.3 mph and complete a lap within 0:55.589, making it the fastest supercar in the E&E version. Additionally, it can also be used in races.

2) Pegassi Zentorno

One of the earliest updates to GTA Online, the High Life DLC, was added way back in 2014. In those days, players didn't have too many cars to choose from but the Zentorno changed everything.

Based on the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento and Lamborghini Veneno, the Zentorno was the first supercar for many GTA players. It is considered one of the most original and iconic vehicles in the game, and players can still get their hands on it by spending a meager $725K at Legendary Motorsport.

When it was released, the Zentorno was the fastest vehicle in the game. However, the car has been surpassed many times over with the addition of new ones.

Powered by a 6.8-liter V12 engine that produces 750 HP, the Zentorno can still rip up the streets and reach 122 mph. It isn't really considered for races anymore, but it can complete a Broughy lap within 1:00.960.

1) Pegassi Infernus Classic

Almost every GTA series fan loves the Infernus. It has been an integral part of the franchise as it has featured in every game since GTA 3 (except Advance).

The Infernus Classic retains the looks from the days of old and is based on the legendary Lamborghini Diablo. However, it also takes subtle inspiration from the Lamborghini Cizeta V16T, Ferrari Testarossa, and Lotus Esprit S1.

The Infernus Classic is a two-door sports classic in the game and can be purchased for $915K from Legendary Motorsport.

Powered by a massive V12 engine that is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the Infernus Classic uses a rear-engine rear-wheel-drive layout, and it can reach speeds of up to 118 mph and complete a Broughy lap within 1:06.267.

Although boxy in appearance, the Infernus Classic gives its rivals like the Turismo and Cheetah Classics a run for their money, owing to its aerodynamic design.

