5 ways in which Rockstar can improve GTA 6 single-player

GTA players are still waiting to get a glimpse of what GTA 6 is going to look like. Unfortunately, nothing official has been released about this highly anticipated upcoming game.

However, players can still speculate and try to predict what features GTA 6 will retain from the previous installment, and what it will present to the players anew.

GTA 6 has the opportunity to improve upon a lot of old flaws that have been plaguing the GTA game series and introduce enthralling game mechanics that players were already demanding in previous titles.

This article will recommend some interesting game mechanics that can improve the single-player gameplay of GTA 6.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five things Rockstar Games can do to improve the single-player gameplay of GTA 6

5) More RPG elements

The GTA series has always had some RPG-like elements, but with GTA 6 they would really need to flesh them out even more and have them heavily impact the gameplay.

More RPG elements will only make the game more immersive and personalized, with players becoming whatever they want to be in the grand world of GTA 6.

The popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplaying in recent years, mainly due to streamers, has led to a wider acceptance of roleplaying, so focusing on more RPG elements will make sense.

4) In-depth prison system

The Grand Theft Auto series is known for the freedom it provides players when it comes to gameplay. But that freedom would be futile or even boring if there were no consequences for the players' actions.

Because of this, if players get a better jail system in Grand Theft Auto 6, they will have to play the game in prison for a time period. Grand Theft Auto 6 can treat prison as a whole new and different map, consisting of its own objectives and side missions.

Players can even take part in prison breaks, and every time they go to jail, they are given different missions while serving their sentence. This might be too complicated and even difficult to implement, but it would definitely make the game more dynamic.

3) Character Customization

There should be more options regarding player customization, similar to what Rockstar Games did with Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Grand Theft Auto 5 has features that players can use to customize their character, but it was not as extensive as many players hoped it would be.

This will once again help players relate more to their character. Grand Theft Auto 4 sadly lacks a lot of customization options, which was criticized by many fans. So, Rockstar should not eliminate customization options in Grand Theft Auto 6 as they did in Grand Theft Auto 4.

2) Player driven approaches during missions

Grand Theft Auto always seems to be a game of dual sides, with one being a chaotic, completely explorable open-world, and the other being a rather linear experience (during story missions).

Given that the narrative mission requires a precise path to be taken, Grand Theft Auto 6 should give players more freedom and the ability to come up with their own plans for different missions.

1) Emphasis on player's choice in the narrative

The player's ability to choose always appears to be a problem for most games. Player choice is limited to a binary option in the majority of its open-world games, including Grand Theft Auto games, and ultimately has no other effect on the outcome.

Even though it mights seem like Grand Theft Auto games give players ample amount of opportunity to interact with the player. Except for a few times, most of these choices generally change either the rewards or characters players will interact with in the future, because of their decision.

Again, this might be hard to implement, but if Grand Theft Auto 6 lets players make choices that heavily affect their experience with the story, then it will take player interactivity to the next level. This can also go very wrong with many players taking all of the wrong choices, but alteast it will make the story more interesting.

