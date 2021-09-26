Will Rockstar be correct in implementing a Fortnite-like dynamic map for GTA 6?

GTA 6 is rumored to be getting an evolving map that will change with regular updates, according to Tom Henderson. This has sparked a debate about whether or not this is a good idea.

For many fans, the GTA series has strived for bigger and more detailed maps in most of their games. However, this hasn't always been the case. GTA 4 had a much smaller map than its predecessor.

GTA 5, on the other hand, introduced the largest map ever made, but with minimal diversity. Hence, fans are naturally anxious to see how GTA 6 will turn out with a constantly-changing map.

GTA 6: Will an evolving Fortnite-like map be a good idea for the game?

Tom Henderson is a prominent video game informant who is a trustworthy source of CoD and Battlefield leaks. Recently, he has turned his attention to GTA 6 and has been leaking some details about the game. The most important among these was the confirmation of the game's existence.

However, what came as most surprising was the information on the game map. Apparently, GTA 6 will launch with a smaller map than its predecessor, but it will expand over time. This could include new structures and map modifications, both minor and major.

This would indeed be beneficial to GTA 6 especially if the game includes multiplayer mode. GTA Online has had minor changes to its map which makes for a different version of San Andreas compared to GTA 5. A constantly evolving world would ensure that the game never goes stagnant.

Fortnite approaches seasonal changes in this manner, but a similar system can be found in Red Dead Redemption 2. In the latter's case, the map changes as the game moves forward in time. This leak sounds much more convincing if this mechanic is considered.

GTA Online has also explored this mechanic by introducing new buildings to the map. The addition of something as significant as a casino makes for a complete gameplay overhaul. It could also follow in the footsteps of the Cayo Perico Heist by adding a completely new island.

