5 reasons why GTA RP will not be able to sustain as long as GTA Online does

GTA Online is Rockstar Games' most successful project. Although it has been out for over eight years, millions still play the game, and the community remains solid.

A branched-out version of GTA Online that is widespread in the community is called GTA Role Play. GTA RP has been gaining popularity recently, although its origin goes back to when the game was released.

To play GTA RP, players need to download the mod that supports RP servers. There are many famous RP servers that they can get into, such as NoPixel, Eclipse RP, GTA World RP, and LucidCityRP, to name a few.

Gamers get to be whatever they want while playing GTA RP. They can choose from the role of the police, mayors, firefighters, civilians, among others, and integrate themselves into the story of the theme of the server.

Five reasons GTA Online will outlive GTA RP

5) Server load

GTA RP has more traffic on it compared to GTA Online. The total number of players in one session in the latter is limited to 30, which is not the case with GTA RP.

Role-playing servers can have any number of players in each session as defined by the RP leader. These servers aren't always the most reliable as they are often not funded well enough to maintain the servers.

4) Admin workload

To maintain a world where users can do whatever they want, the game needs many admins and moderators. These people devote their time to making sure everything is running smoothly.

The admins and mods are responsible for who gets to join a specific RP and who gets banned. As more players join the game, the work for these admins increases, and with no proper funding for most servers, this becomes a hectic job.

3) Lack of content

GTA RP won't continue to be as popular as GTA Online as these servers are often run by small modding teams that don't regularly add new content to the game.

GTA Online comes out with constant updates with many added features. However, GTA RP is more limited in resources as they are third-party applications working within GTA 5.

2) Strict rules

Players can do many more things in GTA RP compared to GTA Online. With more features, it is easier for the game to be broken in terms of gameplay. Hence, many instances show that GTA RP has many strict rules to make the game more realistic.

For example, unlike GTA Online, when players get caught by the cops in GTA RP, they are sentenced to jail. They need to wait out their sentence before getting back into the game.

1) Keeping up with GTA Online

Many players want a more streamlined story for the game to enjoy their experiences. Although many GTA RP writers do a fantastic job at making up a story theme for the game, Rockstar does it better.

GTA Online keeps getting lots of updates where the story gets more elaborate, meaning more heists, missions, and content are launched. This ensures that it remains king when compared to RP's mode of functioning.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the views of the author.

