Where is the prison in GTA 5?

The GTA franchise has always strived for authenticity in the game world, and very few developers can rival the originality of Rockstar Games' open worlds. Each aspect of the open world receives the kind of attention to detail only Rockstar Games can deliver.

GTA 5 was the biggest open world that Rockstar Games had worked on at the time of its release but it was later eclipsed by the vast game world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, it isn't just the size of the game world in GTA 5 that impresses fans but it is also the level of detail and authenticity that the developers have managed to incorporate.

From a fully functional military base to a prison, Rockstar Games really pulled out all the stops in GTA 5.

Bolingbroke Penitentiary in GTA 5

Bolingbroke Penitentiary serves as the state prison in GTA 5's rendition of San Andreas State and is located right off the side of Route 68 in Los Santos County.

The boundaries of the prison are patrolled by the Los Santos County Sherrif and the Los Santos Police Department.

While it isn't interactable in the Story Mode of GTA 5, there are some Missions and Heists in GTA Online that take place in the prison. The most popular one of these is "Prison Break", which involves breaking into the prison and releasing a Russian inmate.

There are a couple of Setup missions and races that also take place in the prison. While it does feel like a missed opportunity to not have the prison be an interactable area in Story Mode, there are quality mods that make Bolingbroke a playable area.

There are several open-world games that have a prison section, where the character spends time in the prison during the story. The most notable example is Mafia 2, where the player must complete several missions inside of the prison.

