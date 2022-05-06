Exploring all GTA 6 gameplay leaks released till now

Ever since the official announcement of GTA 6, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the type of gameplay they will get with this new addition to the franchise.

This immense anticipation has likely resulted in a lot of different leaks regarding GTA 6's gameplay. The nature of these leaks ranges from being somewhat possible to absolutely unlikely. But in any case, all of these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, as there have been negligible announcements by Rockstar themselves.

This article will explore all of the gameplay leaks that have come out and will explore them further.

GTA 6 gameplay leaks that have come out

Advanced AI

The earliest gameplay leak consisted of Take-Two filing a patent for NPC AI in an upcoming game. Most fans believed that it was for GTA 6, as Rockstar is known for advancing NPCs in their games, and it is likely that they will find new ways to improve this feature.

The patent examines how NPCs interact with the game's world in order to provide the most authentic experience possible. The technique tries to improve AI behavior so that players can influence the game's actions and decisions.

The storyline will reportedly have a reputation system in which characters respond to the player's activities, and the storyline will be affected by their choices.

Evolving Map

The inclusion of a developing and adaptive map is another leak that has a good chance of coming true. This implies that as new DLCs and features are released for the next version, the map will change and add new locations.

This may be a fantastic concept, particularly if a multiplayer mode is provided. Minor changes have been made to GTA Online's representation of San Andreas, resulting in a map that differs from GTA 5. If the game's universe is ever-changing, it will never become stale.

Modern-day Vice City

The leak states that the upcoming game will revisit the Vice City map.Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in a modern-day Vice City, with chapter-based advancements and a longer story than previous Rockstar games.

Even if this leak turns out to be false, most fans still expect that GTA 6 will allow them to at least explore some areas of the city.

Brother-sister playable characters

The leak came from Matheus Victor, a well-known figure in the Grand Theft Auto community. His reports are fairly persuasive, even if they are not always correct. He claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 would start in Brazil with a playable brother-sister duo as the protagonists.

The prologue will take place in 2003 when a rival gang assassinates the protagonists' parents, separating the siblings.

1980s-70s gameplay leak

According to this leak, the protagonist will be 'Ricardo,' an ambitious drug king, with another prominent character dubbed 'Kacey' playing a key part in the plot.

Ricardo will start as a grunt carrying cocaine from Vice City to a Rio-inspired locale. He'll rise through the ranks by forging alliances with strong drug lords.

The story will play out during the 70s and 80s in a chapter system reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Mafia games.

Note: this article reflects the writer's subjective opinion

