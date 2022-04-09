All GTA 6 leaks that came out in 2022

After years of waiting, Rockstar finally gave their fans what they wanted by announcing GTA 6 on February 4 this year. This has only led to a new batch of leaks for the game, similar to how 2021 began with a fresh collection of leaks. As of now, none of these have been confirmed as official by either Rockstar or other trustworthy sources.

However, the leaks are quite interesting, and a large section of the fanbase is convinced. This article explores all the leaks that came out this year as of April 2022.

List of all GTA 6 leaks released in 2022

5) Announcement prediction

One of the first leaks that gamers witnessed this year was by Tez2, a rather well-known and trustworthy figure in the community. He stated on GTAForums that he believes Rockstar will announce the next Grand Theft Auto title quite soon.

The statement was met with skepticism, but Tez2 got the last laugh when Rockstar announced the game the following month. This was done through a "Community Update" newswire article which mostly focused on the next-gen Grand Theft Auto 5 and ended with GTA 6.

4) Release date predictions

Tez2 made another forecast, this time for a likely release date, right after his announcement predictions. According to him, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be released in late 2023 or early 2024. Tom Henderson, another dependable leaker who is well-liked in the community, shares a similar viewpoint.

Henderson had previously speculated on a release date of 2024-25, but he has since updated this information, stating that 2024 may be the actual year of release.

This can be proved by the fact that all of Rockstar's big releases have followed a similar pattern. For games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, there was a two-year delay between the reveal and release.

Meanwhile, Chris Klippel, the creator of Rockstar Mag', believes the game will be released near the end of 2024.

3) A highly-detailed leak

There was another leak, originally made on GTAForums, which is very likely to be fake, given how many details it has. However, several of the points mentioned in the leak were quite believable, and this is only because several prominent leakers have already released these details.

Based on the leaks, GTA 6 will be fully revealed by the end of this year and will launch in late 2023 or early 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The leaker further stated that the game will take place in 1980s Florida with three playable characters, including two men and one woman.

The map will supposedly be a lot larger with Vice City and several other towns that are based on real-world locations in Florida. The leak also specified the number of missions (90) and vehicles (400 at launch) and mentioned a non-linear playthrough with an empire-building feature.

2) Take-Two patent leak

This is not to be confused with the AI patent leak from last year. The latest patent leak that came out this year is about multiple player management in an online session. The patent describes a method that allows Rockstar to transfer a player from one session to the next without having to wait for a loading screen.

It also implies that a player who's flying from one region to another will automatically transition to a new session without any loading. This means the map will be divided into multiple sessions, giving the impression that hundreds of gamers are present at the same time.

When a player moves to a different square on the map, they will be placed in a separate session with other participants. This might indicate that the map in GTA 6 is so huge that a method was needed to make it appear more inhabited than the session could manage.

1) Matheus Victor's leaks

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida.



Perfeição! Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto.A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida.Perfeição! Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida.Perfeição! ❤️ https://t.co/IkkXzvrYsH

Last year, Tom Henderson stole the spotlight after dropping several convincing leaks throughout the year. This year, that position has seemingly been taken by Matheus Victor, a popular member of the GTA community. He has been revealing a lot of information about the game, even though many are skeptical of his claims.

He has revealed some in-game music from the radio stations that are supposedly in the next game. This included tracks by Pet Shop Boys, Caribou, Santigold, Rihanna, and Eminem. He has also stated that the story will feature two playable protagonists, a brother and sister duo, and that the map will feature Brazil, Cuba, and Vice City.

He recently confirmed a popular fan theory which states that an out-of-place picture in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is indeed from GTA 6.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

