GTA 6 character and map leaks that have been rumored so far

Even before GTA 6's official announcement from Rockstar Games, there have been many leaks and rumors floating around the community.

Over the years, many of these leaks and rumors have either been disapproved, contested, or even accepted by members of the vast community. However, this just goes on to show how fans can't wait to find out what will happen in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Among the leaks and rumors, the popular ones are always about what type of map and characters will be in the next installment. It is not surprising to understand why, as these two aspects are the most exciting parts of the game that is yet to be revealed.

The following is a list of some of the alleged rumors that have gathered over the years.

Here are some of GTA 6 map and character leaks so far

This article will mainly focus on the leaks and rumors around GTA 6's map and characters only, and there have been various sources that have provided players with these numerous rumors regarding GTA 6.

So, here we will mostly focus on the rumors provided by freelance writer and industry insider Tom Henderson and will be referencing many of them from his video about the same matter. In the said video, he has summarized most of the popular rumors surrounding the upcoming game.

Leaks and rumours regarding GTA 6's map

There have been many leaks regarding the map of GTA 6. Fans have been really interested in knowing where the next game will take them. The following are some of the leaks that came out of it:

Map set in 1980s

The first map leak can be traced back to 2018, and according to the leak, the title was codenamed Project Americas and would be set in 1980's Vice City.

youtu.be/wwqlFfIt914 We all are waiting for gta 6 and we all heard that gta 6 will set in 1980's and will jump to present times as the game goes on. But now the rumors and insiders have turn the tables and says what??? Let's hear it out in the video. We all are waiting for gta 6 and we all heard that gta 6 will set in 1980's and will jump to present times as the game goes on. But now the rumors and insiders have turn the tables and says what??? Let's hear it out in the video. #GTAOnline #GTAVI #GTA5 youtu.be/wwqlFfIt914 https://t.co/4dHmy4xRp9

This was soon disproven as having a 1980s setting would make it hard for Rockstar Games to implement this same setting in their online mode for GTA 6 as it would be a limitation for players.

Modern day Vice City Map

Revisiting the Vice City map in the new game is probably the most popular rumor that came out of another map leak that happened in 2021. Most fans still believe that GTA 6 would at least let them explore some parts of the city in some capacity, but unlike the previous rumor it would set in the modern day setting.

An evolving map

The Geekster @TheGeekster4 #GTA6 #gaming Tom Henderson, the leaker responsible for releasing news on the 2025 launch date for GTA 6 has found more information on the video game. The game will be set in modern day Vice City and will feature a Fortnite-like evolving map. #GTA Tom Henderson, the leaker responsible for releasing news on the 2025 launch date for GTA 6 has found more information on the video game. The game will be set in modern day Vice City and will feature a Fortnite-like evolving map. #GTA #GTA6 #gaming https://t.co/yxb8oIv9ex

Another rumor that has a high probability of happening is the inclusion of an evolving and adapting map. This means that the map will not stay the same and will keep changing and adding new places as new DLCs and features come out for the next installment.

Map based in Latin America

Another rumor that has been highly discussed is that the game could be set in countries based in Latin America like Brazil or Cuba.

Leaks and rumours regarding GTA 6's characters

The leaks and rumors surrounding what the characters would be in GTA 6 have also been numerous. The following are some of the most popular ones that have come out of these leaks:

There will be multiple playable characters

The rumor that there will be multiple playable characters is probably the most popular and most believable one. This is so because Rockstar has seen great success with this method of introducing playable characters from the previous game and it is highly likely that they will do the same for the next game in this series.

One of the characters will be female

Kollege Kidd @KollegeKidd For the first time ever in the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, it is rumored GTA 6 will have a playable lead female character For the first time ever in the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, it is rumored GTA 6 will have a playable lead female character 🎮 https://t.co/fZkZIOVZgj

The leak regarding the introduction of a female character is a highly contested but widely anticipated one as many fans believe that this addition has been coming for a long time. The community believes that it is bound to happen in the next installment but again these are all rumors for now.

There will playable brother and sister character

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Insider Matheusvictor has released new info. GTA 6's story is about brother and sister got separated in 2003 prologue after their parents were killed. He said 2 years marketing will begin soon. #GTA6 Insider Matheusvictor has released new info. GTA 6's story is about brother and sister got separated in 2003 prologue after their parents were killed. He said 2 years marketing will begin soon. #GTA6

The playable brother and sister character rumors come specifically from Twitter user @@Matheusbr9895_, a source who has been both on and off the mark in the past, but who has established a strong following in the Grand Theft Auto community over the last year.

However, players should take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it is, it could change at any time at Rockstar's discretion

Franklin will be back in some capacity

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Franklin from GTA 5 weighs in on GTA 6… where should it take place?? Franklin from GTA 5 weighs in on GTA 6… where should it take place?? https://t.co/8jSjxe2Ucz

Finally, Franklin being in the next game is the result of the recently released DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5 called The Contract, which featured Franklin and Lamar returning to the series. So it might be possible for them to be back in some capacity for the next installment.

In the end, these are all leaks and rumors and should be treated like such. While there has been no official news regarding GTA 6, it is expected that information will be revealed in the coming months.

