GTA 6 Rumor Roundup: Map leaks, storyline, setting, and more

GTA 6 is a hot topic when it comes to video game rumors. Various sources, both reliable and unreliable, have leaked details regarding the game.

These leaks vary from map information to setting and game features. Some have been unanimously dismissed as hoaxes, while others have been accepted as factual data.

This article explores some major game leaks regarding GTA 6, including both trustworthy and untrustworthy sources.

GTA 6: Rumors surrounding game map, storyline, setting, and more

Map leaks

There have been two major map leaks for GTA 6. One started circulating in 2018, while the other came out just a month ago. The first one was based on the Project Americas rumor, which claimed two different map locations for the next game. One was obviously Vice City, whereas the other showed an island, likely based on Rio de Janeiro.

The South America map rumor for GTA 6 came up much before the Cayo Perico Heist update. Many fans connected the dots and believed that the supposed South American location in the next game could have been none other than Cayo Perico. They assumed that leakers had mistaken the upcoming GTA Online update for the next game's setting.

However, the recent map leak that came out in July is even less believable. The supposed map shows many inconsistencies, like poorly made roads, a state code, and old-school fonts, among others. What adds more to the hoax factor is the shaky footage, a classic example of fake GTA leaks.

Storyline

After the Project Americas leak video by Inside Gaming, many trolls came up with their own ideas. A Redditor named JackOLantern1982 made a post where he detailed everything he knows about GTA 6. He claimed that he received this information from friends and sources at Rockstar Games and popular video game websites.

The post had incredibly detailed information about the upcoming game, written down in points. It seemed too good to be true, and the community dismissed his claims as a hoax. Prominent video games journalist Jason Schreier also pointed out the obvious, stating that such leaks are blatant fakes.

According to these leaks, the story would be set in the 80s, featuring a single protagonist named Ricardo. The plot is supposedly inspired by the TV series Narcos, and it involves the Miami-South America cocaine trade.

Setting and other details

The most reliable source of information for GTA 6 leaks has been Tom Henderson. Henderson has been a reliable leaker in the industry who has accurately reported various details about Call of Duty and Battlefield games. He dismissed the Project Americas leak as mostly fake but agreed upon the location being Vice City.

He has said that the upcoming game will take place in the modern era, as opposed to the retro setting claimed by previous leaks. Some other details he has shared include the possibility of cryptocurrency and a probable female protagonist.

