GTA 6 map rumors and data shared by reliable dataminers in 2021

GTA 6 is easily the most hotly anticipated game right now. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of purported leaks for the game. However, only a few of these are actually reliable.

The release of the next GTA game will undoubtedly be a major fanfare when it comes out. Even an official announcement by Rockstar right now will send fans into a frenzy. This is why there have been so many supposed leaks regarding the game.

Some of the reliable ones have provided useful information regarding the game. Other less trustworthy sources have only exploited the hype to troll fans. This article will examine some of the reliable sources and the data they have provided.

GTA 6: All map rumors and data leaked by trustworthy sources so far

Tom Henderson has been the only reliable source of information on GTA 6. He has been tweeting out leaks on GTA 6 since the beginning of this year. He is a reputable video games informer who has often leaked accurate information regarding the Battlefield and Call of Duty series.

Popular video games journalist Jason Schreier corroborated his claims by stating that he has gathered similar information. Henderson, however, has repeatedly stated that any information about GTA 6, including his own, should be taken with a grain of salt.

This is what he has shared regarding the next title's map:

The game will be set in Vice City

The Project Americas leak from Inside Gaming was the first to report that GTA 6 would be set in Vice City. According to them, the story will take place in the 1980s, similar to GTA Vice City. However, Tom Henderson refuted these claims, saying that it would be set in the modern era instead.

Many fans have been disappointed with this information. They expected to return to the colorful retro setting of Miami in the 80s. Many have argued that a modern-day Miami would be a dull and forgettable location for the game.

GTA fans who wished to relive their childhood nostalgia have also been left dissatisfied. Many have also stated that they've lost all interest in the upcoming game.

A constantly evolving map

Games like Fortnite have taken advantage of an evolving map system for their game worlds. With each update, certain parts of the map change, but without anything drastic.

According to Henderson, this may be implemented in G through DLCs. The result would be a much smaller map at launch, which will expand with continual updates. While this is an intriguing concept, it is unclear whether it will work out for the single-player mode.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod