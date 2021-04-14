GTA 6 is the proverbial unicorn that has captured the imagination of gaming audiences all over the planet. The community seems to be in a constant hunt for any information regarding GTA 6, keeping a close eye on every development in the past few years.

Over the last couple of years, some information and rumors have surfaced, including patents that detail the most advanced AI behavior ever seen in games.

Rockstar has proved beyond all doubt that their open-world design is second to none, which is why fans have the utmost faith in GTA 6.

While information has been pretty inconsistent and rumors tend to mislead audiences, oftentimes, they serve as great conversation and speculation.

The following are some of the exciting GTA 6 rumors that have been making the rounds of the internet.

Top 5 most exciting GTA 6 rumors so far in 2021

1) Project AMERICAS

One of the most interesting bits of information that made its way onto the internet was that GTA 6 was being worked on under the secret name of "Project AMERICAS."

The wording seems to imply that the game would include both North and South America, which is supremely exciting for fans.

The most recent Cayo Perico Heist has shown Rockstar's interest in expanding beyond the States and into more exotic GTA Online locations. A similar theme could be followed for GTA 6.

The predominant suggestion was that the game would include the larger open-world within the USA while also including another open-world, a South-American country.

2) Vice City

Fans have been clamoring for a return to Vice City since the early 2000s, but Rockstar seems to be playing the long game. After having visited both Liberty City and the state of San Andreas multiple times, Vice City remains the only city that the GTA franchise hasn't gotten back to.

Whether GTA 6 breaks that pattern is yet to be discovered, but that hasn't stopped the internet from hedging all of its bets on a return to Vice City. The Miami-inspired city is an absolute joy, with some of the best art styles ever seen in a GTA game.

A 4K reimagining of Vice City, along with the return of familiar characters, sounds like a full-blown GTA fantasy.

3) A female protagonist

Rockstar has had a terrible track record when it comes to writing compelling female characters. While the studio has been improving steadily, with characters like Sadie Adler, Susan Grimshaw, and Abigail Roberts in the Red Dead Redemption franchise, the GTA franchise still has a lot of ground to cover.

So far, there hasn't been a single GTA game without a hint of misogyny and a healthy dose of poorly-written female characters, much less a protagonist. While there has been the occasional Karen Daniels, most of GTA's female cast isn't exactly backed up by good writing.

A female protagonist would definitely be a step in the right direction for the franchise and Rockstar Games.

4) Inspiration from Narcos

Amid rumors of a South American location present in GTA 6, there have also been rumors regarding Rockstar's primary inspiration for the game's tone and narrative. Rockstars have never shied away from their love for films and TV, often lifting entire locations or even ideas from their favorite works of art.

Whether it was Scarface in GTA Vice City or Heat in GTA 5, everyone knows how much Rockstar loves movies and TV. So when rumors broke of Rockstar looking to Netflix's excellent crime drama, Narcos, as inspiration for the next GTA game, fans were ecstatic.

Rumors then rose to the level of the Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonist is a part of the Cartel, with the players following their journey from footsoldier to the boss.

5) Return to the 80s

The GTA franchise has previously jumped back to an older setting, specifically to the 80s and 90s. Games such as Vice City and San Andreas are fondly remembered for the trip they took down to the past.

While no one is suggesting that GTA should become a period piece like Red Dead, fans would love to see Rockstar's take on the 80s yet again.

Fans are divided to this day about whether a vintage setting suits the franchise better than a modern one, but a significant portion of the fanbase demands a trip back to the 80s.